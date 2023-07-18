INVESTIGATION ALERT REMINDER: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Comcast Corporation's Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties -- CMCSA

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues to investigate whether certain directors and officers of Comcast Corporation (“Comcast”) ( CMCSA) breached their fiduciary duties to Comcast and its shareholders. If you are a Comcast shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982, or [email protected].

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Comcast’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Comcast in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Comcast, and whether Comcast and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On April 23, 2023, Comcast announced that Jeff Shell, Chief Executive Officer of Comcast subsidiary NBCUniversal, was leaving his post effective immediately after an investigation into inappropriate workplace behavior.

What You Can Do

If you are a Comcast shareholder, you may have legal claims against Comcast’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982, or [email protected].

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:
Joe Pettigrew
Scott Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
600 W. Broadway, Suite 3300
San Diego, CA 92101
844-818-6982
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg3MDk0NCM1NjgyNDU4IzIxODkwNzM=
Scott-Scott-Attorneys-at-Law-L.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.