NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors that it continues to investigate whether certain directors and officers of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ("Goldman Sachs") (: GS) breached their fiduciary duties to Goldman Sachs and its shareholders.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Goldman Sachs’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Goldman Sachs in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Goldman Sachs, and whether Goldman Sachs and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On May 8, 2023, Goldman Sachs announced that it had agreed to pay $215 million to settle a class action lawsuit alleging widespread bias against women in pay and promotions.

If you are a Goldman Sachs shareholder, you may have legal claims against Goldman Sachs's directors and officers.

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States.

