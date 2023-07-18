CHANDLER, Ariz., July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. ( VTSI) (“VirTra” or the “Company”), a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023. This significant milestone will be recognized over the next several months leading up to celebratory events scheduled in November.



Founded in 1993 as Ferris Productions, which eventually became VirTra, the Company has achieved numerous notable achievements over the past 30 years, including:

Creating the world’s first 5-screen, 300-degree training simulator for police and military applications

Introducing Threat-Fire™, the first of its kind patented electronic consequence feedback device, in 2004

Successfully listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol VTSI in 2018

Launching the Subscription Training Equipment Partnership (STEP)™ program in 2019, providing agencies with cost-effective access to the VirTra top-of-class training platform on a subscription model

Establishing a new headquarters in Chandler, Arizona in 2021 with the acquisition of a state-of-the-art facility with the industry’s first in-house volumetric video capture studio

Opening a new facility focused on the military simulation market in Orlando, Florida in 2022

“Over the past three decades, VirTra has not only rewarded our loyal shareholders but also become the gold standard for training law enforcement agencies and military personnel in over 40 countries with life-saving technology,” said Bob Ferris, chairman and co-CEO of VirTra. “Our unwavering commitment to protecting the lives of first responders and the communities they serve fuels every endeavor undertaken by myself and the dedicated team at VirTra. As we continue to forge ahead, we remain steadfast in our mission, ensuring many more years of impactful service lie ahead.”

To commemorate the significant milestone, VirTra is planning media and open house events to celebrate with clients and stakeholders. Details of these events will be shared with the relevant parties through email correspondence as scheduled dates are finalized.

About VirTra, Inc.

VirTra ( VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this discussion contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. The words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors, uncertainties and risks that could affect our future results or operations. These factors, uncertainties and risks may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement set forth in the reports we file with or furnish to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You should carefully consider these risk and uncertainties described and other information contained in the reports we file with or furnish to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

Gateway Group, Inc.

[email protected]

949-574-3860