B. Riley to Host Consumer Conference on September 14, 2023 in New York

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Securities, a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial (Nasdaq: RILY) ("B. Riley"), today announced it will host its 2023 Consumer Conference in New York on Thursday September 14.

The conference highlights companies from a range of consumer verticals to share their stories with leading institutional investors. Corporate attendees span retail, e-commerce, travel and leisure, active lifestyle, gaming and entertainment, personal care, apparel and footwear, restaurants, food and beverage, and consumer products companies. The event offers access to key senior-level executives from featured companies through analyst-led discussions moderated by B. Riley's equity research team, as well as small group and one-on-one meetings.

"We are excited for our Consumer Conference's return to New York this fall," said Andy Moore, CEO of B. Riley Securities. "This event provides a platform for industry leaders to share perspective on the dynamics driving growth within the consumer sector and a forum for networking, idea-sharing and unearthing new investment opportunities."

Event participation is by invitation only. Qualified investors will have the opportunity to engage in one-on-one and small group meetings with participating companies over the course of the day.

Interested institutional clients may request an invitation by contacting their B. Riley representative or by sending an email inquiry to [email protected].

About B. Riley Securities
B. Riley has served as a preeminent fixture in middle market brokerage and investment banking for over 25 years. We provide a full suite of investment banking and capital markets services to companies, financial sponsors, and institutional investors across all industry verticals. Investment banking services include initial, secondary and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements, merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, SPACs, corporate restructuring and recapitalization. Widely recognized for our thematic proprietary equity research, clients benefit from B. Riley's extensive network, industry expertise, and proven execution capabilities of our end-to-end financial services platform. Please see disclosures about B. Riley Securities Research here. For more information about B. Riley Securities, visit www.brileysecurities.com.

B. Riley Securities is a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial (Nasdaq: RILY). B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates.

Media Contact
Jo Anne McCusker
B. Riley Financial, Inc.
[email protected]com
(646) 885-5425

