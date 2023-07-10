NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Securities, a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial (Nasdaq: RILY) ("B. Riley"), today announced it will host its 2023 Consumer Conference in New York on Thursday September 14.

The conference highlights companies from a range of consumer verticals to share their stories with leading institutional investors. Corporate attendees span retail, e-commerce, travel and leisure, active lifestyle, gaming and entertainment, personal care, apparel and footwear, restaurants, food and beverage, and consumer products companies. The event offers access to key senior-level executives from featured companies through analyst-led discussions moderated by B. Riley's equity research team, as well as small group and one-on-one meetings.

"We are excited for our Consumer Conference's return to New York this fall," said Andy Moore, CEO of B. Riley Securities. "This event provides a platform for industry leaders to share perspective on the dynamics driving growth within the consumer sector and a forum for networking, idea-sharing and unearthing new investment opportunities."

Event participation is by invitation only. Qualified investors will have the opportunity to engage in one-on-one and small group meetings with participating companies over the course of the day.

Interested institutional clients may request an invitation by contacting their B. Riley representative or by sending an email inquiry to [email protected].

