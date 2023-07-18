Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) (“Utz” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, today announced that Jennifer Bentz has been appointed Executive Vice President, Insights, Innovation, and Marketing Services. Ms. Bentz will oversee all Insights and Analytics, Innovation, and Marketing Services functions, and will further develop the Company’ E-commerce and Digital marketing capabilities as it seeks to accelerate its market share opportunities within the Salty Snack Category. She will report to Howard Friedman, Utz’s Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Bentz comes to Utz with over 30 years of experience in marketing roles, most recently as Executive Vice President, Applied Technology and Insights at CLIF Bar & Co. At CLIF Bar & Co., Ms. Bentz led a cross-functional team and successfully infused consumer understanding into marketing activation to deliver consumer growth goals. She built a commercial analytics capability utilizing first-party data, enabling personalization and successful new product launches, and played a pivotal role in developing marketing and innovation strategies based on customized consumer and shopper insights. Prior to CLIF Bar & Co, Ms. Bentz served as Chief Client Officer at Mintel, where she led Consulting and Global Key Account teams across various industries, including food and beverage, financial services, insurance, and technology. Prior to Mintel, she held senior marketing leadership positions at Tyson Foods and Kraft Foods.

“I believe that Jen's influential leadership, strategic agility, and drive for results make her an excellent fit for Utz. Her expertise in insights, innovation, and marketing services will be instrumental in propelling our growth and enhancing our understanding of consumers, and it’s a privilege to have Jen join our team,” said Howard Friedman, Chief Executive Officer of Utz.

Ms. Bentz holds a B.S. in Marketing from Indiana University, where she also minored in Sociology. She remains actively engaged in the industry through her advisory board memberships and affiliations.

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands including Utz®, On The Border® Chips & Dips, Golden Flake®, Zapp’s®, Good Health®, Boulder Canyon®, Hawaiian Brand®, and TORTIYAHS!®, among others.

After a century with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug, and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz has multiple manufacturing facilities located across the U.S. to serve our growing customer base. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX.

