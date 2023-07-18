Zoetis Inc. ( NYSE:ZTS, Financial) today announced the addition of Ester Banque as Executive Vice President and President, U.S. Operations, for the company, effective July 10, 2023. Ms. Banque is an accomplished global senior executive with over 30 years of experience in health sciences with top tier pharmaceutical companies. Ester will be a member of the Zoetis Executive team and report to Chief Executive Officer Kristin Peck.

“We are excited to welcome Ester Banque to lead our U.S. business after a thoughtful and extensive search process,” said Kristin Peck, CEO of Zoetis. “We were impressed by Ester’s diverse, global experience, leadership of high performing teams, and above-market growth achievements. She is a passionate, purpose-driven leader who brings diverse experience and an impressive track record of driving results, which will promote Zoetis’ long-term sustainable growth.”

In this role, Ms. Banque will have responsibility for the company’s U.S. commercial operations, continuing to broaden and expand the company’s key franchises and shape the market for future innovation - providing exceptional experiences for companion animal and livestock customers.

“I am proud to join Zoetis and be part of an organization that is built on the foundation of a purpose-driven culture, powered by an innovative, robust pipeline and high-performing teams. This new challenge will allow me to further expand my commitment to healthcare, and advance Zoetis’ purpose ‘to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. I am looking forward to building on Zoetis’ leadership in animal health and capitalizing on opportunities to make a positive impact on our customers, colleagues and communities,” said Ms. Banque.

In connection with Ester’s appointment, William (“Chip”) Dorsey, interim Head of U.S. Operations since February 2023, will continue in his finance leadership role and be a resource to Ms. Banque as she onboards. “On behalf of the Zoetis Executive Team, I also want to thank Chip for his leadership over the past five months,” said Ms. Peck.

About Ester Banque

Most recently, Ester has served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Bristol Myers-Squibb’s U.S. Hematology & Cell Therapy Business, where she led the transformation of a portfolio -- from major losses of patent exclusivity to accelerating the launch of five products -- while managing a $14 billion1 P&L for the company. Before joining Bristol Myers-Squibb, Ester spent 25 years at Novartis where she held a variety of senior commercial positions and spearheaded the most successful product launch in the company’s history, before taking on the role of General Manager of Oncology, Germany.

1Based on 2022 annual revenue.

About Zoetis

As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide – from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock farmers and ranchers. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $8.1 billion in 2022 with approximately 13,800 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect the current views of Zoetis with respect to business plans or prospects, including potential future innovation, and other future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if management's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Zoetis expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections thereof captioned “Forward-Looking Statements and Factors That May Affect Future Results” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Current Reports on Form 8-K. These filings and subsequent filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.zoetis.com, or on request from Zoetis.

