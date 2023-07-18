Evercore (NYSE: EVR) announced that Michael Binetti has joined Evercore ISI as a Senior Managing Director. Mr. Binetti will cover Department Stores & Specialty Retail.

Mr. Binetti joins Evercore ISI with nearly 20 years of research experience. He has been ranked by Institutional Investor as an All-American Analyst since 2012, and notably ranked #1 with the largest asset managers for 4 of the last 5 years. Mr. Binetti most recently was a Managing Director at Credit Suisse, where he covered Retail & Digital Commerce for over five years. Prior to that he spent 13 years at UBS as an Equity Analyst in the Retail Group.

Mike Paliotta, Chief Executive Officer of Evercore ISI, said, “We have long demonstrated an unwavering commitment to hiring, developing, and retaining top research talent to serve our clients. The addition of Michael and his team will strengthen our best-in-class research content and client service.”

Evercore ISI Director of Research Marc Harris added, “Michael is recognized as a thought leader across Department Stores & Specialty Retail research. We are excited to bring his insights, ideas, and breadth of coverage to our existing top tier retail franchise.”

“I am delighted to be joining a platform that is committed to providing the best research on the Street,” said Mr. Binetti. “I look forward to working with the Evercore ISI team to help clients identify investment ideas in a rapidly changing world of retail.”

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital, delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, and provides wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230707237517/en/