Scott Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors of its continuing investigation whether certain directors and officers of Corteva, Inc. (“Corteva”) (NYSE: CTVA) breached their fiduciary duties to Corteva and its shareholders. If you are a Corteva shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982, or [email protected].

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Corteva’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Corteva in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Corteva, and whether Corteva and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On June 2, 2023, Corteva announced that it had agreed to pay $1.185 billion with The Chemours Company and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. to settle a class action lawsuit relating to PFAS-related drinking water claims of a class of public water systems. Corteva’s share of the settlement is about $193 million.

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

