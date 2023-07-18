Xometry Further Expands Offerings On Its AI-Powered Marketplace

23 hours ago
  • Xometry Instant Quoting Engine® Now Supports Inserts, Multi-Part Assemblies And Expanded Sheet-Cutting Processes
  • Enhancements Further Accelerate Xometry’s Assembly Production Work
  • Proprietary AI Technology Learns From Every Interaction, Enabling Xometry To Continuously Evaluate, Build And Roll Out New Products Delivering Instant Pricing And Lead Times For Ever-Expansive Universe Of Parts

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, the global AI-driven marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today announced the continued expansion of its AI-powered Xometry Instant Quoting Engine® to include instant-quoting of inserts, multi-part assemblies, and expanded sheet-cutting processes. The enhanced features allow buyers to instantly get pricing and lead times on CNC, sheet metal and sheet-cut parts with standard inserts while also analyzing multi-party assemblies, further accelerating Xometry’s assembly production work.

AI is at the heart of Xometry’s industry-leading Marketplace, generating prices for buyers and suppliers across a range of manufacturing processes that are critical for prototype and large-scale production. Today’s announcement comes on the heels of Xometry’s recent introduction of auto-generated quotes for parts with multiple finishes.

“Our machine-learning algorithms give us unique insight into 3D design data and other important variables that are critical to providing accurate and instant quotes for an ever-expansive universe of parts, processes and finishes, as well as particularly complicated multi-part jobs,” said Randy Altschuler, CEO of Xometry. “AI is at the heart of our operations, allowing our Marketplace to ‘learn’ from every interaction. As a result, we’re able to continuously evaluate, build and roll out new features, including for assemblies. We’re driving a fundamental paradigm shift in manufacturing, and our AI-driven quoting engine is fueling it.”

The expanded feature set:

  • Allows buyers to auto-quote CNC, sheet metal and sheet-cut parts with standard inserts;
  • Enables buyers to isolate and specify individual parts on multi-part files or assemblies;
  • And delivers expanded sheet-cutting options to include a wider array of metal, composite and rubber materials. Xometry’s sheet-cutting service can cut a variety of materials using the latest laser and waterjet-cutting technologies.

Xometry’s two-sided marketplace plays a vital role in the rapid digital transformation of the manufacturing industry, connecting enterprise buyers with manufacturers who build the big ideas that fuel the global economy. Xometry’s AI-driven Instant Quoting Engine, cloud-based software and digital sourcing tools are deeply embedded with procurement managers, buyers and engineers on one side and thousands of manufacturers on the other side. Xometry’s proprietary technology shortens development cycles, drives efficiencies within corporate environments and helps stabilize supply chains to make them more resilient.

About Xometry
Xometry (

XMTR, Financial) powers the industries of today and tomorrow by connecting the people with big ideas to the manufacturers who can bring them to life. Xometry’s digital marketplace gives manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business while also making it easy for engineers and purchasers at small and large enterprise companies to tap into global manufacturing capacity and create locally resilient supply chains.

Press contacts:
Illume PR for Xometry
[email protected]

Matthew Hutchison
Global Head of Corporate Communications for Xometry
[email protected]

