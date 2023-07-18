PLANO, Texas, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katapult Holdings, Inc. (“Katapult” or the “Company”) ( KPLT), an e-commerce focused financial technology company, today announced it has over 20 total merchants on the Katapult mobile app featuring Katapult Pay, including Home Depot, Amazon, Wayfair, BestBuy, Nectar, HP, Ikea, and Lull. The growing list of merchants demonstrates the momentum of the mobile app, launched just last year, a testament to the benefits achieved by merchants and consumers alike.



The Katapult mobile app featuring Katapult Pay allows consumers who may be unable to access traditional financing to seamlessly shop for durable goods at a wide range of national merchants. Shoppers simply download the Katapult mobile app, and, once a product is in the online cart, can apply for and receive a Katapult approval decision in seconds. The Katapult mobile app has a 4.9-star rating on the Apple App Store and nearly 40% of Katapult transactions from the last 30 days began in the mobile app.

The Katapult mobile app featuring Katapult Pay offers merchants access to new shoppers which can drive new incremental sales and lower customer acquisition cost. Merchants can further benefit from higher conversion rates and repeat purchase rates. There is no recourse from consumer defaults, Katapult covers all transaction-related interchange costs, and there is no risk from out-of-window returns. The process for merchants seeking to offer Katapult Pay is simple. Visit Katapult.com to learn more about joining Katapult’s community of 200+ trusted retailers.

Katapult offers consumers transparent, flexible, and convenient lease-purchase options that enable them to obtain goods they might not be able to acquire otherwise, providing them with more choice and purchasing power. The Company’s lease-purchase solution also integrates seamlessly with online platforms from merchants across several durable goods sectors. Additionally, merchants that offer Katapult can attract and convert more shoppers, increase transaction volume, and build customer loyalty.

About Katapult

Katapult is a technology driven lease-to-own platform that integrates with omni-channel retailers and e-commerce platforms to power the purchasing of everyday durable goods for underserved U.S. non-prime consumers. Through our point-of-sale (POS) integrations and innovative, Katapult mobile app featuring Katapult Pay™, consumers who may be unable to access traditional financing can shop a growing network of merchant partners. Our process is simple, fast, and transparent. We believe that seeing the good in people is good for business, humanizing the way underserved consumers get the things they need with payment solutions based on fairness and dignity.

