Agilent Announces Gen6 Software for BioTek Line of Microplate Readers

Author's Avatar
23 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the launch of new Gen6 software for all Agilent BioTek detection instruments. Featuring a broad range of prebuilt experiment templates for common applications, the new software provides automated optimization tools and improved navigation through built-in data analysis functions.

Modern laboratories house an array of sophisticated analytical instruments controlled by equally sophisticated – and often formidably complex – software. Straightforward instrument control interfaces that quickly and reliably connect users to essential results can significantly increase the speed and ease with which scientific research efforts move forward.

The design of the Agilent BioTek Gen6 software facilitates ‘walkup’ convenience for all users, regardless of experience level. The software also features an intuitive user interface that enables complete control of BioTek microplate readers for absorbance, fluorescence, and luminescence measurements in a variety of microplates for both endpoint and kinetic assays. Reading parameters, plate layout, and data analysis definition are easily established through a step-by-step process for both quantitative and qualitative assays. Additionally, well data and analysis results can be exported automatically or fully customized to suit data reporting requirements.

“The new Gen6 software for Agilent BioTek microplate readers delivers an improved user experience," said Caleb Foster, associate vice president of marketing for Agilent's Cell Analysis Division. “Agilent continues to develop innovative new plate readers to support our customers’ needs, driven by extensive user feedback. Gen6 is next-generation software providing new and seasoned users with the tools required for existing and future applications.”

Gen6 software is standard on all new Agilent BioTek microplate readers; existing users of Gen5 software can purchase an upgrade to Gen6.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.85 billion in fiscal 2022 and employs 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230710563471r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230710563471/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.