Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the launch of new Gen6 software for all Agilent BioTek detection instruments. Featuring a broad range of prebuilt experiment templates for common applications, the new software provides automated optimization tools and improved navigation through built-in data analysis functions.

Modern laboratories house an array of sophisticated analytical instruments controlled by equally sophisticated – and often formidably complex – software. Straightforward instrument control interfaces that quickly and reliably connect users to essential results can significantly increase the speed and ease with which scientific research efforts move forward.

The design of the Agilent BioTek Gen6 software facilitates ‘walkup’ convenience for all users, regardless of experience level. The software also features an intuitive user interface that enables complete control of BioTek microplate readers for absorbance, fluorescence, and luminescence measurements in a variety of microplates for both endpoint and kinetic assays. Reading parameters, plate layout, and data analysis definition are easily established through a step-by-step process for both quantitative and qualitative assays. Additionally, well data and analysis results can be exported automatically or fully customized to suit data reporting requirements.

“The new Gen6 software for Agilent BioTek microplate readers delivers an improved user experience," said Caleb Foster, associate vice president of marketing for Agilent's Cell Analysis Division. “Agilent continues to develop innovative new plate readers to support our customers’ needs, driven by extensive user feedback. Gen6 is next-generation software providing new and seasoned users with the tools required for existing and future applications.”

Gen6 software is standard on all new Agilent BioTek microplate readers; existing users of Gen5 software can purchase an upgrade to Gen6.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.85 billion in fiscal 2022 and employs 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

