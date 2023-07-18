NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. ( MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation data intelligence and advertising technology solutions, announces today the results of its political campaigns utilizing ElecTech. Each candidate supported by Mobiquity’s proprietary AI platform won their respective races and are poised to move on.



Mobiquity recently deployed ElecTech's proprietary AI election technology in the following elections which concluded with victorious candidates:

A state Supreme Court election in Pennsylvania, where the campaign effectively leveraged Connected TV (CTV) for voter targeting. A City Council election for Kansas City's Northland, utilizing advanced electoral analytics. A state Senate General Election in Virginia, where comprehensive electoral data models were used for campaign planning and execution.



Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies, said, "Our goal is to demonstrate the impact of advanced AI technology and sophisticated predictive algorithms in the electoral domain. We are working with exceptional candidates who have exceptional qualifications, so while we cannot claim sole credit, ElecTech remains unbeaten in this small, yet significant sample set thus far."

Each of these successful campaigns utilized ElecTech's advanced predictive algorithms, which collate and analyze vast data sets to provide detailed insights into voter behavior, assisting with strategic campaign planning and execution.

As the general elections draw near, Mobiquity Technologies and ElecTech stand ready to equip qualified candidates with the tools for success, harnessing the power of intricate data analysis and robust technological application.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. ( MOBQ) is a next-gen, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising technology solutions. The Company maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its subsidiaries. Mobiquity Technologies’ current platforms; Advangelists (www.advangelists.com) and MobiExchange (www.mobiexchange.com) provide programmatic advertising technologies, data insights on consumer behavior, automated ad copy and omni-channel delivery options. For more information, please visit: www.mobiquitytechnologies.com.

