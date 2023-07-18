Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures for residential, commercial, and point-of-care medicine, today announced the appointment of Delphine O’Rourke as President & Chief Executive Officer of Safe & Green Medical, the Company’s medical services subsidiary, effective July 24, 2023.

Ms. O’Rourke previously served as a Partner with the law firm Goodwin Procter LLP, an industry-leading law firm, where she focused on women’s health and health regulation issues. Ms. O’Rourke also serves as an adjunct professor at Columbia Law School where she teaches a seminar on the business of healthcare and the law. She previously served as Associate General Counsel of Ascension, one of the largest healthcare companies in the United States. Additionally, she serves on the boards of the Columbia Law School Alumni Association, e-Lovu, MDisrupt, Everviolet, Flourish Care and The Invisible Girl Project, among others. Ms. O’Rourke earned her Juris Doctorate from Columbia Law School where she was also a Harlan Stone Fiske Scholar and her Bachelor of Science, cum laude, from Georgetown University, and clerked for the United States District Court in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. As a thought leader in the healthcare sector, Ms. O’Rourke regularly speaks and contributes to top publications surrounding women’s health and access, best practice solutions and services for patients and consumers, as well as the evolution of the greater wellness industry.

“We are honored to welcome Delphine O’Rourke, an industry leader and health law expert, as President & CEO of our medical division,” commented Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of Safe & Green Holdings. “Our medical subsidiary experienced explosive growth during the pandemic and has since evolved way beyond that singular focus, with tremendous potential to change the way people envision and experience healthcare in this country. We stand firm in our belief that our point-of-care delivery model is both unparalleled in its capabilities and highly scalable, bearing more resemblance to medical technology distribution systems than traditional clinics or laboratories. Our collaboration with The Peoples Health Care and Teamsters Local 848 continues to progress, and we are on track to deliver four modules before year-end. We are excited about the prospect of establishing similar partnerships with other Teamster Locals and various unions, while also broadening our scope to encompass other communities and partners across the U.S., including rural areas with limited access to healthcare, and eventually expanding overseas. Notably, we expect to generate $5.0 million in annual gross revenue per distinct medical site. We believe Delphine’s deep understanding of healthcare systems, her experience with high-growth companies, and her expertise in ESG will serve as an indispensable asset as we look to her to lead our medical subsidiary, accelerate our commercial roll-out and develop our healthcare offerings.”

“I'm excited to become a part of the Safe & Green Holdings Corp. team and to have the opportunity to lead the Company’s medical subsidiary as its President & CEO,” noted Ms. O'Rourke. “I'm truly inspired by the Company’s progressive approach to healthcare and its adept use of modular capabilities to quickly deliver accessible, and cooperative diagnostic and wellness solutions. The vast potential for growth is evident as the health and well-being sector continues to evolve. Safe & Green's foray into this field comes at a juncture brimming with possibilities for disruption, and I look forward to applying my expertise to move this initiative forward.”

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities that include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third-party and in-house developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a leading real estate development company. Formed in 2021, the company focuses on the development of sites using purpose-built, prefabricated modules built from both wood & steel, sourced from one of Safe & Green Holdings factories and operated by SG Echo. For more information, visit www.safeandgreenholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding the Company growing its medical footprint, the Company’s plans to expand within the diagnostic healthcare space via SGH Corp’s sustainable, modular solutions and the expected contribution of Ms. O’Rourke to the Company. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to grow its medical footprint and expand within the diagnostic healthcare space via its sustainable, modular solutions, the contribution of Ms. O’Rourke to the Company, the Company’s ability to expand within various verticals as planned, the Company’s ability to position itself for future profitability, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

