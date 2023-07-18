PDF Solutions to Enhance Battery Analytics Platform with Acquisition of Lantern Machinery Analytics

23 hours ago
SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. ( PDFS), a provider of comprehensive data solutions for the semiconductor and electronics ecosystems, today announced the acquisition of Lantern Machinery Analytics, Inc., a privately-held provider of automated image analysis and feature extraction AI/ML software for critical inspection and metrology steps at battery cell development and manufacturing processes for the electric vehicle industry.

The combination of Lantern Machinery Analytics’ software with PDF Solutions’ analytics platform is anticipated to enhance the Company’s process control and yield improvement offerings by providing unique data and capability in the area of vision inspection for electric vehicle battery cell manufacturing.

"By joining PDF Solutions, Lantern Machinery Analytics is able to integrate its leading AI technology with an overall analytics platform designed to support high-volume production environment,” said Peter Kostka, CEO of Lantern Machinery Analytics as of the acquisition and a co-founder of the company.

“We are pleased to welcome Lantern Machinery Analytics to the PDF Solutions team,” said Dr. John Kibarian, President, CEO, and co-founder of PDF Solutions.  “AI-powered vision inspection is the future of process control for electric vehicle battery cell manufacturing. The addition of Lantern Machinery Analytics to the PDF Solutions’ technology portfolio highlights our continued commitment to deliver the highest level of tool and manufacturing intelligence to enable a growing base of customers, now more squarely within battery, to realize the benefits of Industry 4.0.”

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions ( PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor and electronics industry ecosystems to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The Company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the broader semiconductor and electronics industry ecosystems to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit https://www.pdf.com/.

PDF Solutions, the PDF Solutions logo, and Exensio are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Company Contacts
Christophe Begue
VP, Corporate Strategic Marketing
(408) 280-7900
[email protected]

Sonia Segovia
Investor Relations
(408) 938-6491
[email protected] 

