Extensive industry experience will enhance company message and global visibility

PLANO, Texas, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that industry executive Joni Roberts has been named Chief Marketing Officer, SVP, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Bruce McClelland. Ms. Roberts will run the company's global marketing strategy, marketing organization and investor relations.

"I'm thrilled to have Joni join our leadership team -- her technical acumen, deep understanding of our business, and customer focus, combined with her wide-ranging experience, will be a tremendous asset to the company," said Bruce McClelland. "Improving brand awareness amongst customers and investors is a key objective as we execute on our strategy to grow our business and establish Ribbon as a major networking technology provider. Additionally, Joni's commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, along with her experience as a woman in the telecommunications industry for the past 30 years, will bring a critical perspective and enhance her impact. I look forward to her contributions."

Before joining Ribbon, Ms. Roberts served as Vice President of Sales and Business Development for North America at RAD Data. Prior to RAD, she ran a global sales team at ADVA where she spearheaded efforts to open new markets in Latin America. Ms. Roberts had held senior positions at Fujitsu, Coriant, Dell, and Nortel.

"Ribbon has the solutions portfolio, global presence and top-notch talent that position it for success," said Ms.Roberts. "I look forward to collaborating with the team, our customers, partners and prospects to to clearly articulate our value proposition and capture a significant share of the multi-billion dollar annual investment in networking and communications technology by Enterprises and Service Providers."

