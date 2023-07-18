Carvana, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, announces its top ten best-selling electric vehicles for the first half of 2023 in order of units sold, with the Tesla Model 3 as the most sold electric vehicle (EV):

Tesla Model 3

Nissan LEAF

BMW i3

Chevrolet Volt

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model S

Volkswagen e-Golf

Chevrolet Bolt

Ford Mustang MACH-E

Chevrolet Spark

In the past five years, Carvana’s total EV unit sales have increased by 786%, as of year end 2022 data, signaling more buyers are turning to the used channel for more accessible entries into EV ownership. Carvana sold its first electric vehicle in 2013 and has seen an 150% increase in its variety of used EVs over the past five years, now selling more than 46 EV makes and models as the largest online used vehicle retailer in the U.S.

According to a Cox Automotive Study from June 2023, new EV Buyers are open to a purchase experience that is mostly digital; with 87% open to buying fully online. Additionally, while 51% of vehicle shoppers now indicate they are considering an electric vehicle, affordability continues to be a top barrier for many shoppers.

“Carvana offers more than 46 EV makes and models, with more than 40% of our EV options under $25,000,” said Kevin Fitzgerald, Carvana Director of Inventory Purchasing. “Carvana’s digital leadership and customer focus is poised to support more of America’s growing interest in EVs and all vehicles through our proven auto ecommerce platform for buying, selling and trade ins.”

Carvana sold its first Tesla in 2014 and Tesla unit sales increased more than 250% from the two years prior. The Tesla Model 3 is the top used EV sold by Carvana from January 1 through June 30, 2023, and it was the top used EV sold by Carvana in 2022 and 2021.

Carvana allows someone to purchase a vehicle from the comfort of their home while completing the entire process online, including financing. Customers benefit from a nationwide selection of cars allowing consumers to be specific about make, model and features. Customers also benefit from its no-haggle, transparent pricing and the company’s policy against charging additional dealer or document preparation fees. Carvana offers home delivery or pick-up at one of our iconic Car Vending Machines, and customers get a significant upgrade over a test drive with the Carvana 7-day no-reasons-needed money back guarantee.

About Carvana

Carvana is an industry pioneer for buying and selling used vehicles online. As the fastest growing used automotive retailer in U.S. history, its proven, customer-first ecommerce model has positively impacted millions of people's lives through more convenient, accessible and transparent experiences. Carvana.com allows someone to purchase a vehicle from the comfort of their home, completing the entire process online, benefiting from a 7-day money back guarantee, home delivery, nationwide inventory selection and more. Customers also have the option to sell or trade-in their vehicle across all Carvana locations, including its patented Car Vending Machines, in more than 300 U.S. markets. Carvana brings a continued focus on people-first values, industry-leading customer care, technology and innovation, and is the No. 2 automotive brand in the U.S., only behind Ford, on the Forbes 2022 Most Customer-Centric Companies List. Carvana is one of the four fastest companies to make the Fortune 500 and for more information, please visit www.carvana.com and follow us @Carvana.

