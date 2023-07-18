TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, announced today it has achieved the Silver Medal from EcoVadis, a leading provider of business sustainability ratings. Only the top 25% of companies assessed by EcoVadis receive this level of recognition and this score was reached through an assessment of the company’s environmental, social and ethical – or sustainability – performance.

“TD SYNNEX has made corporate citizenship a global priority, and this rating is a significant milestone in that journey,” said Adam Rutstein, director of global responsibility for TD SYNNEX. “We are proud of the progress we’ve made as our commitment to innovation, people and the planet drives us to fulfill our larger purpose.”

Supported by TD SYNNEX’s Corporate Citizenship Program, this year’s recognition acknowledges the company’s progress on strategic initiatives that help deliver long-term value for its business, co-workers, communities, vendors, customers and investors.

EcoVadis is a globally trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. The EcoVadis Ratings also consider other essential factors, such as ethics, environment, labor and human rights, and sustainable procurement, with TD SYNNEX scoring above industry standards in all categories.

Earlier this year, TD SYNNEX published its first Corporate Citizenship Report outlining the company’s progress on the strategic ESG initiatives and describing the framework shared by TD SYNNEX when the company launched its corporate citizenship program in 2022.

To learn more about TD SYNNEX’s corporate citizenship efforts and read the Corporate Citizenship Report, click here.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,500 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Copyright 2023 TD SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230710452482/en/