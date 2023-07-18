BJ's Wholesale Club Announces Its Biggest Savings Event of the Summer

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs, today announces WOW Days, its biggest savings event of the summer. During the three-day event, slated to run 7/10/23-7/12/23, BJ’s members can expect to find exclusive savings of up to 65% off items across electronics, furniture, outdoor living, kitchen and appliances categories.

BJ’s revealed some of the top deals that members can take advantage of during its WOW Days savings event, including:

In addition to the items above, hundreds of other products will be on-promotion during BJ’s WOW Days savings event, with digitally-led offers online and a variety of offers in-club.

“At BJ’s, we cater to smart-saving families, with the mission to always provide our members with the products, value and experiences they deserve,” said Monica Schwartz, Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “Special events like WOW Days allow us to provide our members and their families with even more savings on a wide assortment of essentials and seasonal items.”

BJ’s members can continue to find everyday savings on a wide breadth of product including fresh foods, household essentials, seasonal items, pet supplies, apparel, décor, toys and more. Plus, members can choose from a variety of convenient shopping options like in-club shopping, curbside pickup, in-club pickup, same-day delivery and standard delivery from BJs.com. When shopping in-club, members will have access to ExpressPay through the BJ’s mobile app, a service that allows shoppers to scan products as they go and avoid the checkout line at the end of each trip.

Members can also take advantage of the BJ’s One™ Mastercard® program, a partnership with Capital One, that offers additional savings and allows them to earn up to 5% back in rewards on most BJ's purchases and up to 2% back in rewards everywhere else Mastercard is accepted, in addition to up to 15 cents off per gallon at BJ’s Gas®, based on card tier.

Shoppers can learn more about BJ’s Wholesale Club by visiting BJs.com and start taking advantage of BJ’s WOW Days savings event at BJs.com/deals, beginning Monday, July 10.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs primarily in the Eastern United States focused on delivering significant value to its members. The company provides a curated assortment of grocery, general merchandise, gasoline and ancillary services to offer a differentiated shopping experience that is further enhanced by its omnichannel capabilities. The company pioneered the warehouse club model in New England in 1984 and currently operates 238 clubs and 168 BJ’s Gas® locations in 19 states. For more information, please visit us at www.BJs.com or on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

