The Hartford has appointed Laura Hamilton head of the Western Division for the company’s Middle and Large Commercial insurance business. Hamilton will lead the sales and underwriting operations for the company’s independent agents, brokers, and customers across 13 Western states including Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. She will report to Gretchen Thompson, head of Field Operations & General Industries for Middle and Large Commercial.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230710742280/en/

The Hartford has appointed Laura Hamilton head of the Western Division for the company’s Middle and Large Commercial insurance business. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Laura is an ideal fit for this leadership position in our Western territories having played a key role in the growth of our business in the region,” said Thompson. “Her attention to detail and keen focus on creating a culture of empowerment, collaboration and high performance has elevated our position in the market and made The Hartford a winning brand for our partners.”

With more than 23 years of industry experience, Hamilton was most recently the regional vice president of Southern California, where she worked across multiple lines of business including Large Property, Construction, Marine, and Multinational, as well as The Hartford’s Global Specialty organization, to drive profitable growth and market success on the West coast. She joined The Hartford in 2018 and resides in Redondo Beach, California.

About The Hartford

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https://www.thehartford.com.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read The Hartford’s legal notice.

HIG-MLC

Some of the statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ. These important risks and uncertainties include those discussed in our 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q, and the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this release, which speaks as of the date issued.

From time to time, The Hartford may use its website and/or social media outlets, such as Twitter and Facebook, to disseminate material company information. Financial and other important information regarding The Hartford is routinely accessible through and posted on our website at https://ir.thehartford.com. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about The Hartford when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Email Alerts” section at https://ir.thehartford.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230710742280/en/