Financial Institutions See Significant Drop in Account-to-Account Transfer Fraud After Roll Out of Real-Time Risk Scoring from Fiserv

Author's Avatar
22 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Financial institutions are reducing fraud losses, improving internal processes and enhancing the customer experience with the implementation of two new capabilities from Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions. The addition of real-time risk scoring and an automated high limits service to the widely used TransferNow® solution from Fiserv has enabled financial institutions to significantly reduce fraud loss dollars and fraud loss rates while delivering a more personalized user experience.

Deployment of these TransferNow in-session risk controls led to a 61% reduction in fraud loss dollars and a 65% reduction in fraud loss rates for financial institutions using the service, compared to a similar time period prior to deployment. This impact will be widely felt, as TransferNow, which facilitates account-to-account transfers within and between financial institutions, is used by nearly 1,000 banks and credit unions, including seven of the top 10 U.S financial institutions.

“With the rise of real-time money movement, financial institutions and technology providers have had to change their strategies to secure transactions while delivering the speed and convenience consumers expect,” said Kannan Srinivasan, Vice President of Risk Strategy and Analytics at Fiserv. “Real-time insights and automation are key components in this balancing act, allowing for a high degree of security and efficiency without compromising the customer experience.”

In-Session Risk Mitigation

The TransferNow real-time risk scoring engine leverages machine learning to allow transactions to be scored while the user is in the session initiating the transaction. Geolocation, account validation, transaction velocity, and user and account tenure are among the hundreds of factors that are assessed in the risk evaluation process.

Potentially fraudulent transactions can be cancelled automatically or put on hold for review, according to the risk tolerance of the financial institution. After reviewing a transaction, an investigator can release the transaction, cancel the transaction, or suspend the account. TransferNow supports holding transactions in-session to prevent a debit from occurring while a potentially fraudulent transaction is under investigation, which minimizes returns or chargebacks.

High Limits Service

The dynamic high limits service allows financial institutions to offer higher transaction limits for populations of lower-risk users, based on prior transactions and risk performance. If the service is initiated, these lower-risk users can transfer high dollar amounts while creating minimal exposure for the financial institution.

Using the embedded administrative tool from Fiserv, banks and credit unions can set qualification requirements to determine eligibility for the high limits service, building trust with established customers while mitigating potential fraud.

“Financial institution executives have told us they feel ‘caught between a rock, a hard place, and a meat grinder,’ when it comes to protecting customers while avoiding losses, improving efficiency, and navigating an increasingly hostile market,” said Trace Fooshee, Strategic Advisor at Aite Novarica. “Applied analytics and risk modeling capabilities such as those employed by TransferNow can be extremely powerful fraud management tools in this environment.”

TransferNow experienced significant growth between 2021 and 2022, with a 10% increase in active users and 17% increase in funds moved.

“As the digital world evolves, financial institutions are changing to meet customer expectations while continuing to deliver the secure interactions upon which they have built their reputations,” said Derek Swords, Vice President of Product Management at Fiserv. “Our new TransferNow capabilities will help financial institutions provide security and convenience for their customers.”

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

Additional Resources:

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of Fortune® World’s Most Admired Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

FISV-G

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230710272090r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230710272090/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.