Today Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) announced that 84 of the firm’s financial advisors were named to AdvisorHub’s second annual “Advisors to Watch” lists. AdvisorHub, a publication covering news and trends in the wealth management industry,recognizedthe leading financial advisors on six lists: 100 Advisors to Watch Over $1 Billion; 100 Advisors to Watch Under $1 Billion; 200 Fast Growing Advisors to Watch; 50 Next Gen Advisors to Watch; 100 Solo Advisors to Watch; and 50 Women Advisors to Watch.

“We heartily congratulate these elite advisors for receiving national recognition,” said Bill Williams, Executive Vice President and President of the Ameriprise Independent Advisors channel. “At Ameriprise, we provide surround-sound support that enables our advisors to deliver exceptional experiences to clients, while growing their practices at impressive rates. Our strong network of leaders across the country are personally committed to helping advisors take their businesses to the next level, leveraging the full power and strength of our firm. We’re proud to see our success together reflected in the high number of advisors earning a place in this and other competitive industry rankings.”

“We commend our advisors who have been recognized as Advisors to Watch,” said Pat O’Connell, Executive Vice President and President of the Ameriprise Advisor & Ameriprise Financial Institutions Groups. “We share these advisors’ entrepreneurial spirit and deep commitment to the clients they serve. We’re proud to partner with and help them harness everything the firm has to offer to deliver a consistent, referable client experience.”

The rankings are created by data provided by more than one thousand of the nation’s most successful advisors. The publication evaluated advisor nominations according to their assets under management, number of client relationships and acquisitions, years of experience, professional designations, compliance records, community involvement, and the makeup of their teams, among other factors.

The full lists of AdvisorHub “Advisors to Watch” can be found at AdvisorHub.com.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

The AdvisorHub Advisors to Watch lists are generated using a combination of (i) an advisor’s scale as a function of assets, production, number of households and team size; (ii) year-over-year growth in assets; and (iii) professionalism, which includes regulatory record, community involvement and team makeup. The number of advisors placed on each list can vary from year to year. Certain awards include a demographic component to qualify. These awards for each applicable year are based on data from the previous two calendar years and are not indicative of this advisor’s/team’s future performance. Neither Ameriprise Financial nor its advisors pay a fee to AdvisorHub in exchange for the ranking or its use.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Ameriprise Financial cannot guarantee future financial results.
Investment products are not insured by the FDIC, NCUA or any federal agency, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any financial institution, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.
Investment advisory products are made available through Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC., a registered investment adviser.
Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.
© 2023 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

