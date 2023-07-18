Avangrid Reaches Milestone of 8.6 GW Wind and Solar Capacity, Enough to Power Over 2.8 Million Homes

Author's Avatar
22 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, proudly announces it has successfully reached a capacity of 8.6 GW through its more than 70 wind and solar facilities in operation across the country, which generate the electricity equivalent to powering over 2.8 million homes with clean and renewable energy.

"Our capacity milestone is a significant achievement for Avangrid, as it demonstrates our unwavering dedication to accelerating the energy transition in the U.S.” said Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. "As the third largest renewable energy operator in the country, we are proud to play an important role in delivering clean, renewable power to our clients, while also fostering economic development and bringing important benefits to the communities in which we are present.”

Avangrid operates a robust portfolio of 75 wind and solar facilities in the country and has a presence in 24 states. These facilities are not only helping each state reach its environmental goals by generating clean electricity and reducing carbon emissions, but are also constantly bringing important benefits to the communities by creating local jobs and boosting economic growth.

To celebrate the achievement of this capacity milestone, Avangrid will launch a social media campaign to highlight its investments and presence in each of the states in which the company is present. The campaign will focus on the number of solar and wind projects, total operating capacity, and economic benefits in each state. The state’s energy goals and unique facts about certain projects will also be highlighted.

With a focus on operational excellence and environmental responsibility, Avangrid continues to deliver reliable and sustainable power to its customers, accelerating the energy transition in the U.S. and contributing to building a cleaner, greener energy future for generations to come.

About Avangrid: Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $41 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, Avangrid has two primary lines of business: networks and renewables. Through its networks business, Avangrid owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Through its renewables business, Avangrid owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. Avangrid employs more than 7,500 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital in 2021, 2022 and 2023 as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens. In 2023, Avangrid ranked first within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2023 for the fifth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. Avangrid is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230710795323r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230710795323/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.