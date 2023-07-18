Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, proudly announces it has successfully reached a capacity of 8.6 GW through its more than 70 wind and solar facilities in operation across the country, which generate the electricity equivalent to powering over 2.8 million homes with clean and renewable energy.

"Our capacity milestone is a significant achievement for Avangrid, as it demonstrates our unwavering dedication to accelerating the energy transition in the U.S.” said Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. "As the third largest renewable energy operator in the country, we are proud to play an important role in delivering clean, renewable power to our clients, while also fostering economic development and bringing important benefits to the communities in which we are present.”

Avangrid operates a robust portfolio of 75 wind and solar facilities in the country and has a presence in 24 states. These facilities are not only helping each state reach its environmental goals by generating clean electricity and reducing carbon emissions, but are also constantly bringing important benefits to the communities by creating local jobs and boosting economic growth.

To celebrate the achievement of this capacity milestone, Avangrid will launch a social media campaign to highlight its investments and presence in each of the states in which the company is present. The campaign will focus on the number of solar and wind projects, total operating capacity, and economic benefits in each state. The state’s energy goals and unique facts about certain projects will also be highlighted.

With a focus on operational excellence and environmental responsibility, Avangrid continues to deliver reliable and sustainable power to its customers, accelerating the energy transition in the U.S. and contributing to building a cleaner, greener energy future for generations to come.

About Avangrid: Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $41 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, Avangrid has two primary lines of business: networks and renewables. Through its networks business, Avangrid owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Through its renewables business, Avangrid owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. Avangrid employs more than 7,500 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital in 2021, 2022 and 2023 as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens. In 2023, Avangrid ranked first within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2023 for the fifth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. Avangrid is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

