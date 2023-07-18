BOS to Release Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2023 and Host a Conference Call on August 22, 2023

22 hours ago
RISHON LEZION, Israel, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (“BOS” or the “Company”) ( BOSC), announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 before the market opens on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

BOS will host a conference call on August 22, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EDT – 4:00 p.m., Israel Time. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s presentation.

To access the conference call, please click on the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87034095301?pwd=ZGo3bGRuTTRCZEpYOHF1OW1RWml6Zz09

or dial to: +1 646 876 9923, meeting ID - 870 3409 530, passcode - 455932

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available the next day on the BOS website: http://www.boscorporate.com

About BOS

BOS’ technologies enhance inventory processes through three business divisions:

  • The Intelligent Robotics division automates industrial and logistic inventory processes;
  • The RFID division marks and tracks inventory; and
  • The Supply Chain division manages inventory.
For additional information contact: Eyal Cohen, CEO
+972-542525925 | [email protected]
