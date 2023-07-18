Get The Washington Post and more value from Verizon's myPlan +play perk, along with more savings on subscriptions

Author's Avatar
22 hours ago
Article's Main Image

The Washington Post joins over 30 partners on +play — with an exclusive offer of three months on us

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today announced that The Washington Post, an award-winning news leader, has joined Verizon’s +play — with a limited-time, exclusive offer for three months on us for new Washington Post subscribers. With myPlan, customers can get more savings on The Washington Post and tons of other content via myPlan’s +play monthly credit perk – that’s just $10 for $15 in +play credits.

The Washington Post is the first major national newspaper with a digital subscription available on +play, which is Verizon’s one-stop-shop to subscribe and save on over 30 subscription services across entertainment, gaming, music, wellness and more. With the exclusive +play offer, new customers of The Washington Post can get three months free of an all-access digital subscription, including 24/7 breaking news updates, groundbreaking interactive stories, and the most comprehensive political and international coverage.

Why it’s important
With +play and myPlan perks, Verizon is offering customers more choices for the types of content they consume, which goes beyond entertainment and streaming. By having The Washington Post on +play – along with an exclusive three-month offer – we’re giving customers first-of-their kind curated experiences and savings on the subscriptions and services they love.

+play discounts for mobile customers via myPlan, with plans starting at $35/line:
myPlan is the first plan in the U.S. that gives customers freedom and full control to pay for what you want, exactly how you want it. With myPlan, customers can take advantage of additional savings for subscriptions on +play via the +play monthly credit perk, which is $10 for $15 in +play credits. And for customers with multiple lines, the savings only multiply.

What executives are saying
Erin McPherson, Chief Content Officer, Verizon Consumer Group: “Offering The Post to Verizon customers shows the real breadth of content we have available that add tremendous value. We want these services and savings to reflect our customers wants and needs, and we know how critical having access to news is. We’re excited to have The Post join our lineup to give customers choices for news and look forward to what the partnership holds.”

Michael Ribero, Chief Subscriptions Officer at The Washington Post: “We are thrilled to partner with Verizon and tap into their deep network of subscribers who are eager to learn more about the world around them. The Post is known for its incredible breadth of journalism with thoughtful analysis and coverage of news. This is an opportunity for Verizon customers to gain access to our deep library of content by top journalists.”

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. The Post is as much a tech company as it is a media company, combining world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

THE WASHINGTON POST MEDIA CENTER: For the latest announcements, visit The Washington Post PR Blog at https://www.washingtonpost.com/pr/. To contact the PR team: [email protected]


Media contact:
Caroline Brooks
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg3MTIyOCM1NjgzMjM0IzIwMDg2NjQ=
Verizon-Sourcing-LLC.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.