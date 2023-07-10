SUMMER SAVINGS ALERT: WENDY'S ANNOUNCES NEW BOGO FOR $1 DEAL

22 hours ago
DUBLIN, Ohio, July 10, 2023

For a limited time, fans can enjoy the Wendy's Buy One Get One Deal for $1 on a Dave's Single, Spicy Chicken sandwich, 10 PC Nuggets or Medium Frosty!*

WHAT:
Calling all cravers & savers! Starting today for a limited time, Wendy's® is squaring up to the summer heat with one of the hottest deals of the season – BOGO for $1. That's right – when fans buy one iconic Dave's Single®, Spicy Chicken sandwich, 10 PC Nuggets or Medium Frosty,® they'll get another one for just $1. * A dollar never tasted so good.

Take a bite out of the BOGO for $1 lineup:

  • Dave's Single: A classic burger that doesn't cut corners – a quarter-pound** of fresh, never frozen square beef***, American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mayo, and onion on a toasted bun.
  • Spicy Chicken Sandwich: The queen of spice is bringing the heat this summer with Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich–a juicy chicken breast marinated and breaded with Wendy's signature blend of fiery spices, cooled down with crisp lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Jiving with Classic Chicken more? No problem, swap away.
  • 10 PC. Chicken Nuggets: A fan-favorite, you can't go wrong with Wendy's 100% white-meat chicken nuggets breaded to crispy perfection. In the mood for more spice in your life? Go for Spicy Nuggets instead – your BOGO is your business.
  • Medium Chocolate Frosty: The most iconic dessert in fast food – cool, creamy and refreshing to help cool off your summer! (Don't worry Strawberry fans, you can sub for Strawberry Frosty instead!)

WHERE & WHEN: 
Joining Wendy's fan-favorite value lineup, BOGO for $1 is available now for a limited time at participating Wendy's restaurants nationwide. BO-Go while you can!

HOW:
Visit your nearest participating Wendy's restaurant or order via the Wendy's mobile app to enjoy your Buy One Get One deal for $1. Don't forget to download Wendy's mobile app so you don't miss out on upcoming deals and the opportunity to earn free Wendy's with Wendy's Rewards™****.

How will you BOGO for $1? The choice is yours.

ABOUT WENDY'S:
Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef***, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising.Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Limited time only.  Price and participation may vary at U.S. Wendy's.  Valid for item of equal or lesser value.  No substitutions.  Not valid in a combo or with any other offer.

**Approximate weight before cooking.

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

****At participating U.S. Wendy's. Wendy's app download, account registration and use required to earn points and redeem rewards.  Points have no monetary value.  See www.wendys.com/Rewards for details.

