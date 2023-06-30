Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Monday, July 24th

22 hours ago
PLEASANTON, Calif., July 10, 2023

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, announced today that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 on Monday, July 24, 2023 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. Michael Olosky, Simpson's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Magstadt, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.simpsonmfg.com.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call Details

Monday, July 24, 2023

2:00 pm. Pacific Time

4:00 pm. Central Time

5:00 pm. Eastern Time

(877) 407-0792 (U.S. and Canada)

(201) 689-8263 (International)

13739615

https://viavidwebcastscom/startherejsp?ei=1622422&tp_key=706cd44e54

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available beginning that same day at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, August 7, 2023, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the conference ID: 13739615. The webcast will remain posted on the Investor Relations section of Simpson's website at ir.simpsonmfg.com for 90 days.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiaries, including Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shear walls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. The Company primarily supplies its building product solutions to both the residential and commercial markets in North America and Europe. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

Addo Investor Relations
[email protected]
(310) 829-5400

