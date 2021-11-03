Demand to be an Anthony at Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings

Author's Avatar
23 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 10, 2023

The brand celebrates its birthday with its "Anthony" guests.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Don't be shy – Demand to be an Anthony! Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, owned by BurgerFi International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) ("BurgerFi"), will be celebrating its 21st Birthday with a name that has been beloved for centuries.

Anyone named Anthony (first, middle, or last) who is celebrating their 21st birthday in the month of July can enter for a chance to win a catered Anthony's birthday party. To be considered, guests must be celebrating their 21st birthday in July and must follow and tag @anthonyscoalfiredpizza on Instagram with their birthday celebration post.

"Our mission is based on our history and brand DNA, and the dynamic personality of Anthony's has been hidden for too long," said Ophir Sternberg, Executive Chairman of BurgerFi and Founder & CEO of Lionheart Capital. "We want to celebrate the rich culinary and cultural heritage from Italy that's adored by our guests."

Anthony's will also be celebrating its 21st Birthday by launching its new mobile app. Guests that sign up or sign into the Coal Club loyalty program in July using the new mobile app will earn a bounce back for a free Pranzo Pairing Soup and Salad. This offer will be valid for 14 days and can be applied on their next Anthony's visit.

Additionally, guests who are current members of the newly named Coal Club with the name variation of Anthony (i.e. Antonia, Tony, etc.) will earn double points on every visit in the month of July.

"This next phase of loyalty is an exciting time at Anthony's as we bring in new guests and retain our loyalists," said Cindy Syracuse, Chief Marketing Officer at BurgerFi International Inc. "Being an Anthony is something more than a specific person. It's something that carries a meaning that expresses deep emotions both unique and universal. We hope to evoke the deep history and heritage of 'Anthony' with our guests and employees."

Founded in 2002, Anthony's is a leading operator of casual dining pizza restaurants known for serving high-quality ingredients including hand-picked imported Italian tomatoes, Pecorino Romano grated in house, fresh vegetables, herbs, and homemade dough. At Anthony's, everything is served hot, including its signature pizzas that are cooked at 900 degrees in its coal fired oven for a distinct and delicious taste.

For more information about Anthony's, visit www.acfp.com.  

About Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings
Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings was acquired by BurgerFi International Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW), on November 3, 2021 and is a premium pizza and wings brand that operates 60 corporate-owned casual restaurant locations. Known for serving fresh, never frozen and quality ingredients, Anthony's is centered around a 900-degree coal fired oven with menu offerings including "well-done" pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads. Anthony's was named "The Best Pizza Chain in America" by USA Today's Great American Bites and "Top 3 Best Major Pizza Chain" by Mashed in 2021.

Media Contact
Kaitlyn Ianiro
[email protected]
305.631.2283

favicon.png?sn=FL52982&sd=2023-07-10 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/demand-to-be-an-anthony-at-anthonys-coal-fired-pizza--wings-301872961.html

SOURCE Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL52982&Transmission_Id=202307100921PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL52982&DateId=20230710
Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.