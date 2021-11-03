The brand celebrates its birthday with its "Anthony" guests.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Don't be shy – Demand to be an Anthony! Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings , owned by BurgerFi International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) ("BurgerFi"), will be celebrating its 21st Birthday with a name that has been beloved for centuries.

Anyone named Anthony (first, middle, or last) who is celebrating their 21st birthday in the month of July can enter for a chance to win a catered Anthony's birthday party. To be considered, guests must be celebrating their 21st birthday in July and must follow and tag @anthonyscoalfiredpizza on Instagram with their birthday celebration post.

"Our mission is based on our history and brand DNA, and the dynamic personality of Anthony's has been hidden for too long," said Ophir Sternberg , Executive Chairman of BurgerFi and Founder & CEO of Lionheart Capital. "We want to celebrate the rich culinary and cultural heritage from Italy that's adored by our guests."

Anthony's will also be celebrating its 21st Birthday by launching its new mobile app. Guests that sign up or sign into the Coal Club loyalty program in July using the new mobile app will earn a bounce back for a free Pranzo Pairing Soup and Salad. This offer will be valid for 14 days and can be applied on their next Anthony's visit.

Additionally, guests who are current members of the newly named Coal Club with the name variation of Anthony (i.e. Antonia, Tony, etc.) will earn double points on every visit in the month of July.

"This next phase of loyalty is an exciting time at Anthony's as we bring in new guests and retain our loyalists," said Cindy Syracuse, Chief Marketing Officer at BurgerFi International Inc. "Being an Anthony is something more than a specific person. It's something that carries a meaning that expresses deep emotions both unique and universal. We hope to evoke the deep history and heritage of 'Anthony' with our guests and employees."

Founded in 2002, Anthony's is a leading operator of casual dining pizza restaurants known for serving high-quality ingredients including hand-picked imported Italian tomatoes, Pecorino Romano grated in house, fresh vegetables, herbs, and homemade dough. At Anthony's, everything is served hot, including its signature pizzas that are cooked at 900 degrees in its coal fired oven for a distinct and delicious taste.

For more information about Anthony's, visit www.acfp.com .

About Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings

Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings was acquired by BurgerFi International Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW), on November 3, 2021 and is a premium pizza and wings brand that operates 60 corporate-owned casual restaurant locations. Known for serving fresh, never frozen and quality ingredients, Anthony's is centered around a 900-degree coal fired oven with menu offerings including "well-done" pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads. Anthony's was named "The Best Pizza Chain in America" by USA Today's Great American Bites and "Top 3 Best Major Pizza Chain" by Mashed in 2021.

