CINCINNATI, July 10, 2023

CINCINNATI, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) announced today that it expects to release second quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Thursday, July 20, 2023.  A teleconference and webcast to discuss these results will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Teleconference and Webcast Information

Date:

Friday, July 21, 2023

Time:

8:30 a.m. Eastern time

Teleconference Dial-In:

1-888-550-5723 (Toll Free)

(Access Code:  5048068)

Please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the start of the call.

Teleconference Replay:
(Access Code:  5048068)

1-800-770-2030 (Toll Free) 

The teleconference replay will be available one hour after the live call has ended until August 5th, 2023.

Webcast:

To access the webcast, please visit http://ir.bankatfirst.com/CorporateProfile

Archived Webcast:

The webcast will be available one hour after the live call ends and will be archived at the Company's website for 12 months.

About First Financial Bancorp.
First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had $16.9 billion in assets, $10.4 billion in loans, $12.7 billion in deposits and $2.1 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.3 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023. The Company operated 130 full service banking centers as of March 31, 2023, located in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.

