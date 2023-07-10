The New Delta Vacations Makes it Easier for SkyMiles Members to Book Vacations, Earn and Redeem Miles for Bucket-List Trips

22 hours ago
ATLANTA, July 10, 2023

ATLANTA, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta SkyMiles® Members can now get even more out of a dream trip with Delta Vacations thanks to major program enhancements that begin today: 

Miles are now worth at least 15% more when put toward any Delta Vacations destination, at any time. 
  • Increased Value: Miles are now worth at least 15% more when put toward any Delta Vacations destination, at any time. This means SkyMiles Members can get more vacation value for their miles than ever before.
  • More Rewards: When booking Delta Vacations packages, SkyMiles Members can now earn more miles and MQDs than ever before*. Additionally, Members can use their miles to cover all or a portion of the vacation package, including hotels, transportation and activities/excursions.
  • Better Booking Experience: Delta Vacations has a new booking experience making it easier for customers, on any device, to find and book the right vacation package for their needs. Delta Vacations allows travelers to choose from flights, hotels, rides and activities all over the world, all in one place.

"We believe the whole point of earning miles is to go on a bucket-list vacation, and we are dedicated to making it easier than ever for SkyMiles Members to earn, book and plan the trips of their dreams," said Kama Winters, President of Delta Vacations.

Delta Vacations is just one more reason for Delta customers to become SkyMiles Members. The SkyMiles Program is free to join, allows travelers to earn and use miles that don't expire, and continues to lead the industry with benefits like free Wi-Fi on most domestic flights and the ability to earn miles beyond the flight with customer-favorite brands.

For more information, visit: www.delta.com/vacations

About Delta Vacations

With more than 50 years in business, Delta Vacations — a Delta Air Lines company — is one of the largest vacation providers in the U.S. offering elevated, all-in-one, customized and flexible vacation experiences designed for SkyMiles® Members. With Delta Vacations, SkyMiles Members can choose memorable getaways that feature Delta's notable flight service to more than 300 destinations in 60 countries worldwide, combined with expertly curated hotels and activities, to truly Go Beyond the Flight. Customers can find more information about vacation offerings and how to better earn and use their miles at delta.com/vacations. You can follow Delta Vacations on social media @deltavacations.

All SkyMiles® Program rules apply. To review the rules, please visit delta.com/memberguide. Delta Vacations airfares will earn Medallion Qualification Dollars (MQDs – U.S.-based members only) based on fare class and distance flown. Bonus miles do not count toward Medallion Status or Million Miler™ Status. New mileage value is as compared to mileage value with Delta Vacations prior to July 10, 2023. To review rules for Delta Vacations miles redemption, please visit delta.com/us/en/delta-vacations/skymiles-member-experience/use-miles. Offer subject to change without notice; other restrictions may apply. Offers void where prohibited by law. For full terms and conditions visit http://www.delta.com/us/en/delta-vacations/skymiles-member-experience/new-delta-vacations

