Wells Fargo announced today that Dawson Her Many Horses, head of Native American Banking, has been named Managing Director. Her Many Horses belongs to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe of South Dakota and is one of the first enrolled tribal members to be promoted to Managing Director at a major U.S. bank.

In addition, Her Many Horses was selected in June to the 2023 Class of the Aspen Institute Finance Leaders Fellowship, a cohort of financial leaders worldwide committed to driving positive change and ensuring a more inclusive and sustainable financial ecosystem for future generations. Additional information can be found at Aspen Global Leadership Network.

“Dawson has grown in his career from serving the financial needs of tribal governments and tribally owned enterprises to becoming the go-to national leader helping increase the flow of capital to tribal communities,” said Ruth Jacks, head of Diverse Segments for Wells Fargo Commercial Banking. “I am excited to see him recognized with this promotion to Managing Director and selected by the Aspen Institute as a Class of 2023 Finance Leaders Fellow.”

Her Many Horses joined Wells Fargo in 2018 as senior vice president in Middle Market Banking to focus on rebuilding the bank’s Native American banking effort. In 2021, he was promoted to head of Native American Banking for Commercial Banking. He is a member of the Commercial Banking Diverse Segments team and co-chairs the Wells Fargo National Unbanked Advisory Task Force.

Her Many Horses serves on the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History board. He is a member of the Center for Indian Country Development’s Leadership Council at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis and is the chair of the Native American Visiting Committee at Dartmouth College. Her Many Horses is the founder and chair of NAFOA’s (Native American Finance Officers Association) Corporate Advisory Committee, where he served on the board for several years. He is a resident of Las Vegas.

Wells Fargo Native American Banking is the leading provider of capital and financial services to the Native American and Alaska Native markets. Wells Fargo has banking relationships with one out of three federally recognized tribes in the U.S. with approximately $3.4 billion in credit commitments and $4.1 billion in deposits.

