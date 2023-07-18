Riley Gaines Joins OutKick to Host Podcast

Author's Avatar
21 hours ago
Article's Main Image

OutKick, the fastest growing national multimedia sports platform announced today that Riley Gaines has signed a deal to host Gaines For Girls with the first episode launching on Wednesday, July 12. Gaines graduated from University of Kentucky last year as a 12-time All-American swimmer and has become the leading voice in protecting and defending women from competing against biological men in female sports.

The podcast will focus on protecting the hard-fought gains that women have achieved in athletics over the last several decades, while encouraging and empowering other female athletes to use their voice in the name of fairness. Gaines was forced to share a locker room and compete against biological male Lia Thomas at the 2022 NCAA Women’s Swimming Championship which inspired her to stand up and demand change. She will also regularly appear on OutKick programs including Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich, Tomi Lahren is Fearless, and Hot Mic with Chad Withrow & Jonathan Hutton.

In making the announcement, OutKick founder Clay Travis said, “OutKick is the foremost defender of truth in sports media today. Men who identify as women winning championships is patently absurd and only woke idiots at ESPN will defend it. I’m proud of Riley’s bravery in standing up for women against this absurdity and excited to have her as a part of the OutKick family.”

Gaines added, “I'm so excited to be partnering with Outkick to release my new podcast Gaines for Girls. The audience can expect open conversations from policy experts, world-renown scientists, elite athletes, and others who have been affected by the cultural issues plaguing America. Outkick is the ideal place to facilitate these conversations considering their understanding of sports and politics as well as their love for America and our freedoms. You can expect raw truth from Gaines for Girls!”

Gaines For Girls will be available on Outkick.com/shows and all major providers and distributors where podcasts are available.

About OutKick

OutKick is one of the fastest growing national multimedia platforms that produces and distributes engaging content at the intersection of sports, sports culture, pop culture and news. OutKick’s industry recognized stable of reporters, hosts and contributors are accessible on OutKick.comas well as across video livestreams, social media, podcasts, and radio, reaching tens of millions of fans each month. Owned by Fox Corporation, OutKick was originally founded by Clay Travis.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230710844811r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230710844811/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.