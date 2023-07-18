ATLANTA, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (“BioXcel,” or the “Company”) ( BTAI) complied with federal securities laws. On June 29, 2023, the Company disclosed that it is conducting an investigation relating to its TRANQUILITY II Phase 3 clinical trial, specifically in regard to “protocol adherence and data integrity at the principal investigator’s trial site.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.



If you purchased BioXcel Fusion stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. [email protected] or Joshua Karr, Esq. at [email protected] , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/bioxcel/ to discuss your legal rights.