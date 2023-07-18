Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, is inviting customers to participate in its nationwide Farmers Market event at local stores August 19.

Now through August 3, any kind of farmer, grower, craft maker, artisan or other goods producer can sign up to sell their homemade goods to their local communities for free.

Why It Matters: “The Tractor Supply Farmers Market is a fun, family-friendly event where our customers share their passions with the communities we serve,” said Kimberly Gardiner, Chief Marketing Officer of Tractor Supply. “We love our customers’ many ways of living Life Out Here, no matter what that looks like. Our Farmers Market is a wonderful way for our community members to support one another and purchase delicious and beautiful goods that were made (or grown) by their neighbors.”

Call For Sellers: Tractor Supply invites:

Customers of all experience levels, from business owners to first-time sellers.

People with passion for harvesting, canning, baking, crafts, arts and much more.

Anyone looking to connect with the community and share their knowledge, expertise and products.

To learn more and register, go to TSCEventPartners.com or visit any of the 2,164 Tractor Supply stores nationwide.

The Farmers Market event at Tractor Supply is free for partners and the community. While participation is free, customers interested in participating are responsible for complying with state and local ordinances.

About Tractor Supply Company:

For 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 291 on the 2023 Fortune 500. The company’s more than 52,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As of April 1, 2023, the Company operated 2,164 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, including 81 stores acquired from Orscheln Farm and Home in 2022 that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of April 1, 2023, the Company operated 189 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230710005965/en/