Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the company has achieved certification as a Great Place to Work®. The recognition reflects Agilent's commitment to creating a positive work environment that fosters employee engagement, innovation, teamwork and professional growth.

Agilent earned Great Place to Work certification in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The Great Place to Work certification is awarded to companies that meet the highest standards of organizational culture and employee satisfaction. It is based on a survey of Agilent’s workforce administered by the Great Place to Work Institute, which assesses employee satisfaction in key areas, from credibility and respect to fairness and camaraderie.

"We are thrilled to be certified as a Great Place to Work," said Mike McMullen, president and CEO of Agilent Technologies. "This achievement is a testament to the exceptional efforts of our 18,000 employees who contribute to our collaborative and welcoming workplace. At Agilent, we believe that a strong culture is essential to driving innovation and delivering superior solutions to our customers."

Employees rated Agilent equal to or higher than the world’s Top 25 best workplaces on a variety of key areas, with 89 percent agreeing the company is a great place to work.

The Great Place to Work certification adds to other workplace accolades Agilent has received this year, including U.S. News and World Report’s Best Companies for Work-Life Balance and Newsweek’s Greatest Workplaces. Learn more about Agilent’s culture, people and careers at careers.agilent.com.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.85 billion in fiscal 2022 and employs 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

