Walgreens today announced a new weeklong shopping event, myW Days, which will take place July 23-29 for myWalgreens members. The event will offer unprecedented rewards and savings on all purchases in-store, online and in the Walgreens app. Since its launch in 2020, myWalgreens has become America’s largest free-to-join health and wellness loyalty program.

“We’re launching myW Days to thank myWalgreens members and show how much we appreciate them,” said Linh Peters, Chief Marketing Officer of Walgreens. “We know health and wellness is personal and needs change and vary, so our loyalty program is designed to provide valuable and flexible rewards across any Walgreens purchase. We’re excited to give our loyal shoppers even more of the rewards they already know and love during myW Days.”

myW Days rewards and savings

The member-only event will feature a week’s worth of offers and rewards and exclusive daily deals across the entire store; totaling more than $100 in myWalgreens Cash rewards* offers available per member. The ability to earn rewards will be available across thousands of products and services, with unique benefits for its most loyal members – including bonus earning opportunities and rewards accelerators.

Walgreens will announce specific myW Days savings and rewards deals on July 13. myWalgreens members will see the deepest rewards earning opportunities personalized to them, enabling them to stock up and save on their most shopped categories such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, and everyday essentials. myWalgreens members can shop myW Days deals in any Walgreens store, on Walgreens.com or in the Walgreens app. Online purchases are also available for in-store pickup and 1-Hour Delivery.

myWalgreens history of rewarding members

myWalgreens provides members with an easier way to save money and time, shop conveniently and stay well. Members can earn up to $400 in Walgreens Cash rewards every year by participating in offers. The program is free and simple to join and unlocks sale prices and rewards members with Walgreens Cash rewards on all purchases.

Anyone can sign up for myWalgreens at any of Walgreens nearly 9,000 stores or online at Walgreens.com/myWalgreens.

*$100 Walgreens Cash rewards is based on members taking advantage of the available offers each day of myW™ days. Complete details, including Walgreens Cash rewards expiration dates, at myWalgreens.com.

About Walgreens

