To kick off a whole new chapter and in celebration of EA SPORTS FC™, the global football community is invited to Join the Club at a special livestream event on July 13th. This event will feature a keynote from executive spokespeople & special guests, include details on the upcoming EA SPORTS FC 24 title, and reveal the highly anticipated global cover athlete.

JOIN THE CLUB AT THE EA SPORTS FC LIVESTREAM EVENT ON JULY 13. PHOTO: EA SPORTS

A recording of the livestream will be available after the event on YouTube.

