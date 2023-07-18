Join the Club at the EA SPORTS FC Livestream Event on July 13

20 hours ago
To kick off a whole new chapter and in celebration of EA SPORTS FC™, the global football community is invited to Join the Club at a special livestream event on July 13th. This event will feature a keynote from executive spokespeople & special guests, include details on the upcoming EA SPORTS FC 24 title, and reveal the highly anticipated global cover athlete.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2023, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.4 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

