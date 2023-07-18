The American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., announced today the launch of the 2023 Workforce Readiness and STEM Education Grant Programs, supporting general career readiness, financial and business literacy and positive youth development, as well as STEM-focused curriculum to help prepare future leaders of tomorrow.

American Water Charitable Foundation 2022 Workforce Readiness grantee, Junior Achievement of New Jersey. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The American Water Charitable Foundation is delighted to launch the 2023 Workforce Readiness and STEM Education Grant Programs, supporting impactful initiatives and programs throughout American Water’s national footprint,” said Carrie Williams, President of the American Water Charitable Foundation. “These grant programs provide eligible organizations an opportunity to help train and hone key skills for current and future leaders in the workplace and will provide underserved students access to high-quality learning they need to succeed.”

The Foundation supports three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities. Within these pillars, grant opportunities will be available to eligible non-profit organizations throughout the year. The Workforce Readiness and STEM Education grant cycle will remain open through September 30, 2023.

The American Water Charitable Foundation awarded $750,000 in Workforce Readiness and STEM Education grants to organizations located in communities served by American Water in 2022, including Junior Achievement of New Jersey.

“Through a generous Workforce Readiness grant provided by the American Water Charitable Foundation, JA of New Jersey was able to expand statewide educational outreach through our Preparing New Jersey's Students Today for Tomorrow's Workplace program,” said James Horne, Jr., President and CEO of Junior Achievement of New Jersey. “At JA, we are dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their success, plan for their futures and make smart academic and economic choices, and we simply could not do it without our corporate and community partners.”

Since 2012, the American Water Charitable Foundation has invested $12 million in funding through grants and matching gifts that are important to American Water’s employees and positively impact the communities where they live and work.

Learn more about the American Water Charitable Foundation and how to apply here.

