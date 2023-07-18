American Water Charitable Foundation Now Accepting Applications for 2023 Workforce Readiness and STEM Education Grant Programs

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., announced today the launch of the 2023 Workforce Readiness and STEM Education Grant Programs, supporting general career readiness, financial and business literacy and positive youth development, as well as STEM-focused curriculum to help prepare future leaders of tomorrow.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation is delighted to launch the 2023 Workforce Readiness and STEM Education Grant Programs, supporting impactful initiatives and programs throughout American Water’s national footprint,” said Carrie Williams, President of the American Water Charitable Foundation. “These grant programs provide eligible organizations an opportunity to help train and hone key skills for current and future leaders in the workplace and will provide underserved students access to high-quality learning they need to succeed.”

The Foundation supports three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities. Within these pillars, grant opportunities will be available to eligible non-profit organizations throughout the year. The Workforce Readiness and STEM Education grant cycle will remain open through September 30, 2023.

The American Water Charitable Foundation awarded $750,000 in Workforce Readiness and STEM Education grants to organizations located in communities served by American Water in 2022, including Junior Achievement of New Jersey.

“Through a generous Workforce Readiness grant provided by the American Water Charitable Foundation, JA of New Jersey was able to expand statewide educational outreach through our Preparing New Jersey's Students Today for Tomorrow's Workplace program,” said James Horne, Jr., President and CEO of Junior Achievement of New Jersey. “At JA, we are dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their success, plan for their futures and make smart academic and economic choices, and we simply could not do it without our corporate and community partners.”

Since 2012, the American Water Charitable Foundation has invested $12 million in funding through grants and matching gifts that are important to American Water’s employees and positively impact the communities where they live and work.

Learn more about the American Water Charitable Foundation and how to apply here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water’s 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company’s national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf and follow the American Water Charitable Foundation on Facebook.

