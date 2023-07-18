New Relic Named Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for APM and Observability for the 11th Consecutive Time

20 hours ago
New Relic, the all-in-one observability platform for engineers, announced it has been named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability. The report provides an assessment of 20 application performance monitoring (APM) and observability vendors based on specific evaluation metrics, including current product/service capabilities, market understanding and responsiveness, innovation, and strategy. For the 11th consecutive time, New Relic is recognized for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Only New Relic provides an all-in-one observability platform that is purpose-built as a unified experience for all engineers, allowing companies to get ahead of problems, service customers, and outpace the competition. The platform’s capabilities extend beyond metrics, events, traces, and logs, allowing engineers to incorporate security data and data from open source standards, such as Open Telemetry. New Relic has a long history of innovation, most recently being first to market with an OpenAI monitoring solution and observability-first generative AI assistant, New Relic Grok.

“We are honored to be recognized by Gartner as a Leader in every APM and Observability Magic Quadrant published. Since transforming our platform and business model, we have dramatically accelerated our pace of innovation, surpassing that of our direct competitors, and built a product-led growth engine that customers value,” said New Relic Chief Product Officer Manav Khurana. “Our growth outpaces hyperscalers, which we attribute to the value our customers realize from New Relic including faster innovation and improved customer experience and value.”

In the Gartner Peer Insights™, New Relic received an overall rating of 4.5 stars out of 5.0 based on 1,327 verified customers, with 90% recommending the platform as of July 7, 2023. 64% of verified reviewers rate New Relic 5.0 stars for APM and observability. Here is what a few of these customers said about New Relic:

  • “New Relic has caught major issues within our platform before they spiraled out of control, as well as giving us the analytics on how to prevent them in the future. It is a fantastic tool for monitoring, and provides enough data to be a one-stop shop for every engineer building software.” - Principal Software Engineer
  • “New Relic is our preferred monitoring solution for application and infrastructure. Using the rules and flows, we are able to have New Relic access application pages in critical user flows and check if they function correctly and if not alert us via multiple channels. It is easy to script these rules in New Relic including set minimum thresholds. I highly recommend New Relic as [a] monitoring solution.” - Senior Software Engineer, construction industry
  • “New Relic helps us minimize our time to recovery during incidents by getting the right information in front of our engineers without the need for lots of expert knowledge about how New Relic works." - Principal Site Reliability Engineer, media industry
  • “New Relic is a feature-rich monitoring tool that provides you with tools to monitor your websites and applications in real time. It plays a vital role in ensuring the performance of our apps is optimal and issues are resolved as fast as possible.” - Operations Executive, IT industry
  • "[New Relic] monitoring is very useful to proactively catch application performance dip or response time slowness. We can setup alerts for crucial portions of the site and have [New Relic] alert us through multiple channels. The usage is not just limited to websites but can also be setup for web services and APIs to track the availability." - Technical Account Manager, IT industry

To learn more, download a copy of the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability and read the blog post.

