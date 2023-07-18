Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched research studies examining analytics platforms and services that help enterprises extract business value from rapidly expanding data volumes.

The study results will be published in two comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ reports: Analytics Platforms 2023 will cover software vendors and solution providers offering embedded analytics, business analytics and data governance platforms, and Analytics Services 2023 will cover providers of data science, engineering and management services. The Analytics Services report is scheduled to be released in December, and the Platforms report in January 2024.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Amid growing concerns of a looming recession and increased inflation, enterprises need analytics platforms and services that support data-driven decision-making, with increased emphasis on data democratization and trustworthiness.

“ISG analysis reveals this is a great time for enterprises to revisit their analytics strategies,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “By increasing investment in analytics services and solutions, companies can enhance data-driven approaches to resolving business problems and seizing opportunity.”

For the Analytics Platforms 2023 study, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 50 analytics platform providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce two quadrants representing the analytics platform products the typical enterprise is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The two quadrants are:

Embedded Analytics and Business Analytics Platforms, evaluating providers of commercially available, off-the-shelf platforms for enterprise data reporting and visualization that can push data in multiple formats across departments and make it available for rapid analysis.

Data Governance Platforms,assessing providers of readily available platforms for gathering, preparing, transforming and integrating data across organizations, their partners, and customers. These platforms include features for maintaining data integrity and managing regulatory requirements, business continuity and data recovery.

For the Analytics Services 2023 study, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 125 analytics service providers. The quadrants to be covered are:

Data Science Services, covering providers of advisory and system integration services that integrate scientific methods and business context, including expertise in a client’s industry, to resolve critical business challenges.

Data Engineering Services, evaluating providers of a comprehensive set of services for collecting and aggregating data from multiple sources, processing it and making it available in a structured manner.

Data Management Services, assessing providers capable of managing end-to-end storage, sharing, archiving and data retrieval, adhering to relevant compliance guidelines, and helping enterprises organize and catalog data from disparate sources and make that data available to stakeholders in a simple format.

Lists of identified providers and vendors and further details on the studies are available in this digital brochure for the Platforms report and this brochure for the Services report. Companies not listed as analytics services providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

The Platforms report will cover the global and Brazil markets and the Services report will cover the Brazil, Europe and U.S. markets. ISG analysts Gowtham Kumar (global, Europe and U.S.) and Marcio Tabach (Brazil) will serve as authors of the reports.

All 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations now feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

