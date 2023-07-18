Elastic® (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch®, today announced it has been recognized as a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability[1] for the third consecutive year. Download the complimentary report here.

Gartner reports that “APM and observability tools are powerful analytics platforms that ingest multiple telemetry feeds and provide critical insight into application health, performance and increasingly, security. I&O leaders can use this research to explore the many, diverse options and overcome choice paralysis.[1]”

“Elastic Observability provides us with the essential feedback that enables our engineers to iterate faster and increase the speed of innovation,” said Matt Dymek, vice president, Software Strategy & Transformation, Comcast. “The critical aspect of our observability solution is being able to build a Comcast common schema on top of ECS so that our IT team can really understand what all our other tools are doing.”

Elastic Observability is an open, flexible, and comprehensive full-stack observability solution that ingests and stores logs, metrics, traces and business data at petabyte scale, with embedded machine learning and analytics to turn data insights into action. Elastic gives organizations the speed, scale, and flexibility to architect an observability solution optimized for their needs, whether in a hybrid or multi-cloud environment. Comcast, DISH, AutoZone, T-Mobile, and thousands of other organizations use Elastic as their full-stack observability solution.

Elastic believes that its observability solution provides customers with a proven, free and open alternative to legacy APM products with the following differentiating capabilities:

Fleet and Elastic Agent: Elastic introduced a central management console (Fleet) for easily managing and updating hundreds of thousands of Elastic Agents at scale, including the ability to integrate with automation tools.

Open and flexible. Elastic provides an open and flexible platform that can ingest operational and business data with high dimensionality and cardinality, making it easier to connect the dots and provide context for observability and business insights.

Deployment choice. Elastic is architected on the premise that the customer’s data is their data. It accounts for data gravity in large distributed enterprises that adopt a hybrid and multi-cloud approach. To this end, Elastic offers customers the ability to host Elastic Observability in 50+ regions across all three major cloud providers with capabilities such as cross-cluster search (CCR) that enables federated search across all their data without moving the data across boundaries.

“We’re pleased to see Elastic named as a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability for the third consecutive year,” said Ken Exner, chief product officer, Elastic. “We believe our position in this report reinforces the value of our differentiated approach to delivering a full-stack observability solution that is comprehensive, open and flexible, and powered by AI/ML to deliver complete visibility of the customer’s application environment, accelerating problem detection and resolution.”

For more information, read the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability[1], and the Elastic blog.

