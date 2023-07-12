Live moderated video webcast on Wednesday, July 12th at 2:00 PM ET

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of rare earth and critical elements, carbon and advanced carbon materials, today announced that Mark LaVerghettaVice President of Corporate Finance & Communicationsof American Resources Corporation, will participate in the Virtual Investor Summer Spotlight Series on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 2:00 PM ET.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events section of the Investors page of the Company's website (www.americanresourcescorp.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, ReElement Technologies, American Resources is redefining how critical and rare earth elements are both sourced and processed while focusing on the recycling of end-of-life products such as rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

833-475-8247

[email protected]

RedChip Companies Inc.

Todd McKnight

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

[email protected]

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

Vice President of Corporate Finance and Communications

317-855-9926 ext. 0

[email protected]

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com: