LENNAR ANNOUNCES JULY 15 DEBUT OF STUNNING NEW SINGLE-FAMILY HOME DESIGNS FOR SALE AT TESORO HIGHLANDS IN SCENIC SANTA CLARITA

Author's Avatar
20 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., July 10, 2023

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced the upcoming grand opening of the Campana Collection in the scenic Tesoro Highlands master-planned community. Three stunning models – including the unique Next Gen® "Home Within A Home®" design – are set to debut Saturday, July 15.

OCH_Campana_Tesoro_Rend_StreetScene_1536x864.jpg

The Campana Collection offers new single-family homes for sale in an idyllic hilltop setting amidst rolling hills in Santa Clarita. Proposed amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness center, tennis court, park with picnic area, playgrounds, public trails and sweeping valley views throughout. Plus, a prime location offers proximity to top-rated schools, amusement parks such as Six Flags, recreation, open space, shopping, dining and so much more.

With pricing starting in the low $1 millions, Campana offer three two-story floorplans ranging from approximately 3,104 to 3,919 square feet showcasing the ultimate high-end design: open layouts for easy entertaining, well-equipped kitchens, decks, and spacious owner's suites, while select plans will offer bonus rooms.

"Our Campana collection provides spacious and gracious living in a beautiful natural setting," said Lennar Cal Coastal Division President John Lavender. "The flexible floor plans give homeowners the option of having a true work-from-home office, a home gym or privacy for an aging parent or child just becoming independent."

Featured at Campana is Lennar's popular Next Gen® design which provides a home with an attached private suite with its own separate entrance, living area with kitchenette, bedroom and bathroom. This versatile design is ideal for multigenerational living, home office setups, a home-learning area and more.

All new Campana homes come complete with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, which provides popular features at no additional cost. This includes high-end GE® stainless-steel appliances, designer-selected cabinetry and countertops, energy-efficient features and more.

For more information on these new home opportunities, call 855-561-9052 or visit www.Lennar.com/TesoroHighlands.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco
Vice President Communications
Lennar Corporation
[email protected]
Direct Line: 949.789.1633

favicon.png?sn=LA51291&sd=2023-07-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lennar-announces-july-15-debut-of-stunning-new-single-family-home-designs-for-sale-at-tesoro-highlands-in-scenic-santa-clarita-301871562.html

SOURCE Lennar Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA51291&Transmission_Id=202307101100PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA51291&DateId=20230710
Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.