SANTA CLARITA, Calif., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced the upcoming grand opening of the Campana Collection in the scenic Tesoro Highlands master-planned community. Three stunning models – including the unique Next Gen® "Home Within A Home®" design – are set to debut Saturday, July 15.

The Campana Collection offers new single-family homes for sale in an idyllic hilltop setting amidst rolling hills in Santa Clarita. Proposed amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness center, tennis court, park with picnic area, playgrounds, public trails and sweeping valley views throughout. Plus, a prime location offers proximity to top-rated schools, amusement parks such as Six Flags, recreation, open space, shopping, dining and so much more.

With pricing starting in the low $1 millions, Campana offer three two-story floorplans ranging from approximately 3,104 to 3,919 square feet showcasing the ultimate high-end design: open layouts for easy entertaining, well-equipped kitchens, decks, and spacious owner's suites, while select plans will offer bonus rooms.

"Our Campana collection provides spacious and gracious living in a beautiful natural setting," said Lennar Cal Coastal Division President John Lavender. "The flexible floor plans give homeowners the option of having a true work-from-home office, a home gym or privacy for an aging parent or child just becoming independent."

Featured at Campana is Lennar's popular Next Gen® design which provides a home with an attached private suite with its own separate entrance, living area with kitchenette, bedroom and bathroom. This versatile design is ideal for multigenerational living, home office setups, a home-learning area and more.

All new Campana homes come complete with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, which provides popular features at no additional cost. This includes high-end GE® stainless-steel appliances, designer-selected cabinetry and countertops, energy-efficient features and more.

For more information on these new home opportunities, call 855-561-9052 or visit www.Lennar.com/TesoroHighlands.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

[email protected]

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lennar-announces-july-15-debut-of-stunning-new-single-family-home-designs-for-sale-at-tesoro-highlands-in-scenic-santa-clarita-301871562.html

SOURCE Lennar Corporation