Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), the cybersecurity and observability leader, today announced it has been named a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Performance Monitoring (APM) and Observability. This recognition follows Splunk’s ninth consecutive recognition as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Information and Event Management, positioning Splunk as a vendor recognized by Gartner in both reports.

“Our customers seek complete business visibility across any environment and stack, full data control and flexible consumption and faster detection and root cause analysis to resolve problems faster,” said Spiros Xanthos, SVP and GM of Splunk Observability. “We’re honored by this recognition, and believe it affirms our commitment to deliver observability solutions that are OpenTelemetry-native and provide full-stack visibility, so customers can resolve issues quickly and more effectively.”

Gartner defines the APM and Observability market as software that enables the observation and analysis of application health, performance and user experience. The Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ analyzes vendors on the ability to execute and completeness of vision. Splunk is recognized in the Leaders quadrant in the report for the first time.

To learn more about Splunk’s recognition as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for APM and Observability, please visit here. To learn more about Splunk’s Observability solutions, please visit here.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for APM and Observability, Gregg Siegfried, Mrudula Bangera, 5 July 2023

