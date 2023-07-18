BioTech Medics Launches Its Website and Plans to Move to The Next Tier

20 hours ago
WOODLAND HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTC PINK:BMCS) is pleased to announce that the firm is launching its website that provides insight into activities that the Company will execute going forward. The website can be found @www.biotechmedics.co for your review.

According to Anthony K. Miller, CEO, "Our business model going forward will be the biotech ecosystem that will encompasses more specifically calcium, calcium carbonate and silica marketplaces. In the coming weeks we will provide additional information regarding our ventures, and new projects currently in the works. Additionally, management will continue to comply with OTCM inquiries to move to the Current level on their platform.

Finally, in the coming weeks, just as we did before, management will engage its auditors to prepare audited financials and management will apply with OTCM to advance to the next tier which is the OTCQB status. The last time management submitted its application, the Company was not permitted to matriculate (even though qualified with price and assets) because the firm had a pending corporate action with FINRA, requesting its name change. Since that time management has abandoned that corporate action and as a result the Company has a clear pathway to the tier elevation. Becoming an OTCQB firm gives the Company greater legitimacy, and transparency integral to success and provides passageways to procure favorable capital needed for our opportunities... commented Miller"

About BioTech Medics, Inc.: BioTech Medics, Inc is a publicly traded Wyoming company traded on the OTC Markets under the stock symbol BMCS located in Los Angeles California. BioTech Medics Inc. has a long and successful history in the biotech sector. The firm going forward will focus on calcium, silica, carbon credits as its business model and additionally the firm still has significant digital assets.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbour provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the expected projects of BioTech Medics, Inc., and related companies. All statements that are included in this Press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties, and other factors. Statements made in the future tense, and statements using-words-such as "may, "can," "could," "should," "predict," "aim'" "potential," "continue," "opportunity," "intend " "goal," "estimate," "expect," "expectations," "project," "projections," "plans," "anticipates," "believe," "think," "confident" "scheduled" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond our control.

These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements, and therefore should be carefully considered. You should consider the areas of risk described in connection with any forward-looking statements that may be made herein. We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report and readers should carefully review this report in its entirety. We disclaim any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the OTC Markets and the SEC website. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION

INVESTOR RELATIONS


STOCK SYMBOL: (BMCS-OTC)
EMAIL: [email protected]

WEBSITE: www.biotechmedics.co
PHONE: 800.988.3782/ 661.544.0275
LOCATION: WOODLAND HILLS, CA.

SOURCE: BioTech Medics Inc.



