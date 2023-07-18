Key4Women Hosts Free Webinar to Discuss Online Image and Reputation Management

20 hours ago
CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / KeyBank's Key4Women will present "Digital Everything: Forever and For All to See" a free, one-hour virtual event on Wednesday, July 19th, at 12 p.m. eastern standard time.

The webinar will feature Key4Women National Director, Rachael Sampson, with long-time award-winning TV journalist, Catherine Bosley, for a discussion on online image and reputation management. Bosley is known for her down-to-earth style, authenticity, and versatility. Her captivating presentations draw on her own life journey and has appeared on shows like Good Morning American, Inside Edition and Oprah.

During this webinar, Bosley will share her insight and perspective on the importance of making better everyday choices in the digital space. That includes understanding how little room there is for a "what was I thinking" moment before it could become attached to you, your business, your family, etc., forever and for all to see, one mouse click away.

"This is a very timely topic for discussion as the digital world is such a big part of our lives and business," said Rachael Sampson, Key4Women Leader. "We all need to be aware of our choices and actions, especially online. Key4Women is excited to bring the knowledge and real-life experiences Catherine has to our audience. We will all learn some key takeaways during our hour together."

The first 50 registrants will receive a copy of Catherine's book, "Forever and For All to See." Guests qualify for the book if they are one of the first 50 registrants, attend the webinar, and are not an employee of KeyBank.

For more information, visit key.com/women, or register online by July 18th here.

About KeyBank

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $198 billion at March 31, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

