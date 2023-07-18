LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / Echo Defense Projects Inc., July 10, 2023 (Formerly Eco Depot Inc.) (OTC PINK:ECDP) a global leader in advanced security and threat detection technology, is thrilled to announce its invitation to demonstrate its ground-breaking Hybrid Radio Infrared/Laser Frequency (HRILF) technology at Toluca International Airport, one of Mexico City's major airports.

The invitation, extended by Mr. Delgado Ortega, CEO of Toluca Airport, underscores the airport's commitment to enhancing its security measures and providing a seamless travel experience for its passengers. With an annual passenger capacity of over eight million, Toluca International Airport serves as a crucial gateway for both business and leisure travel in Mexico.

Echo Defense Projects' HRILF technology is recognized for its ability to quickly and cost-effectively scan all passengers and cargo for substances flagged by airport authorities, including gunpowder, drugs, and explosives, even at long distances. This capability aligns with Toluca Airport's mission to ensure the maximum safety and well-being of all passengers, addressing key issues in aviation security.

"We are honoured to receive this invitation from Toluca International Airport," said Mr. Carlos Diericx, President & CEO of Echo Defense Projects Inc. "Our common goal is to ensure the safety of all travellers, and we believe that our innovative HRILF technology can contribute significantly to this objective. We look forward to demonstrating our cutting-edge solutions and exploring further opportunities for collaboration."

The demonstration at Toluca International Airport will provide Echo Defense Projects with an opportunity to showcase the capabilities of its HRILF technology firsthand. This collaboration could potentially pioneer a new era in airport security, contributing to broader national security efforts.

Echo Defense Projects Inc. is committed to responding promptly to this invitation and is currently coordinating with Toluca Airport to arrange the demonstration.

For more information about Echo Defense Projects Inc. and its advanced HRILF security solutions, please visit www.ecdp.co.

About Echo Defense Projects Inc.

Echo Defense Projects Inc., formerly Eco Depot Inc., is a technology company committed to fostering the development and acquisition of companies in the realms of national defense, security, and border control. Its vision is to create a safer world through cutting-edge defense technology. For more information, please visit www.ecdp.co.

