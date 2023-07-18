Clough Global Equity Fund Declares Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August, and September 2023 of $0.0599 per Share

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / Today, the Board of Trustees (the "Board") for the Clough Global Equity Fund (the "Fund") has declared a monthly cash distribution of $0.0599 per common share, payable on the dates noted below. The Fund's managed distribution policy is to set the monthly distribution rate at an amount equal to one twelfth of 10% of the Fund's adjusted year-end net asset value per share ("NAV"), which will be the average of the NAVs as of the last five business days of the prior calendar year.

The following dates apply to the distributions declared:

Ex-Date: July 20, 2023

Record Date: July 21, 2023

Payable Date: July 31, 2023

Ex-Date: August 17, 2023

Record Date: August 18, 2023

Payable Date: August 31, 2023

Ex-Date: September 21, 2023

Record Date: September 22, 2023

Payable Date: September 29, 2023

A portion of the distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end.

The Clough Global Equity Fund

The Fund is a closed-end fund utilizing Clough Capital Partners L.P.'s research-driven, thematic process, with an investment objective of providing a high level of total return. Having a global, flexible mandate, the Fund will invest at least 80% in equity and equity-related securities in both U.S. and non-U.S. markets, and the remainder in fixed income securities, including corporate and sovereign debt, in both U.S. and non-U.S. markets. The Fund's portfolio managers are Chuck Clough and Bill Whelan. As of June 30, 2023 the Fund had approximately $224.2 million in total assets. More information, including the Fund's dividend reinvestment plan, can be found at www.cloughglobal.com or call 1-855-425-6844.

Clough Capital Partners L.P.

Clough Capital Partners L.P. is a Boston-based investment advisory firm which manages approximately $1.3 billion in assets: $569.2 million in hedge fund and institutional accounts, and $772.5 million in three closed-end funds (as of June 30, 2023) - Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV), Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ), and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO).

An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain an annual report or semi-annual report which contains this and other information visit

www.cloughglobal.com or call 1-855-425-6844. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

The Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed-end fund and closed-end funds do not continuously issue shares for sale as open-end mutual funds do. Since the initial public offering, the Fund now trades in the secondary market. Investors wishing to buy or sell shares need to place orders through an intermediary or broker. The share price of a closed-end fund is based on the market's value.

Forward-looking statements are based on information that is available on the date hereof, and neither the fund manager nor any other person affiliated with the fund manager has any duty to update any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could affect actual results to differ from these statements include, among other factors, material, negative changes to the asset class and the actual composition of the portfolio.

