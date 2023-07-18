Drilling resumes with rigs at the South Pond and 463 Zone target areas

ST. JOHN'S, NL / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / Sokoman MineralsCorp. ( TSXV:SIC , Financial)(OTCQB:SICNF) ("Sokoman" or the "Company") today provides the following update on the Moosehead project, including the re-commencement of the 100,000 m+ Phase 6 diamond drilling program, proposed summer work plans, and an update on the structural model.

Tim Froude, President and CEO of Sokoman says: "Several programs were active during a recent pause in drilling including re-examining a large number of earlier holes to garner more structural and mineralization details; re-visiting the structural model with Dr. Coller (ongoing); and reconnaissance-level soil sampling over relatively unexplored areas of the property. We have also commenced a review of historical geophysical surveys to pull additional targeting information from, as well as consideration of possibly completing additional geophysics at Moosehead. We are truly excited by the ongoing work of Dr. Coller who has defined the footwall environment as a prime target area for high-grade vein zones similar to MH-22-463. This also explains several other historical "isolated" hits in the footwall that could never really be properly explained or fit in with the model at the time."

The summer diamond drilling program started on June 12 with two drill rigs.

Targets for the first drill include testing a potential extension of a high-grade shoot that plunges north from the 75 Zone to where hole MH-21-263 intersected 4.80 m @12.86 g/t Au from 184.10 m. Three holes are planned for this section and then the rig will move to South Pond, following up on previously reported drilling including intersections in MH-20-123 (5.00 m @ 26.87 g/t Au) and MH-20-141 (4.20 m @ 64.00 g/t Au). The South Pond Zone remains open to depth. Recent re-modeling of mineralized zones at Moosehead suggests that the intersection in MH-21-344 (previously reported 2.27 g/t Au over 4.0 m including 9.70 g/t Au over 0.50 m), may be linked to the South Pond Zone at depth. The intersection in MH-21-344 is 200 m down plunge from the current modeled South Pond Zone. At least six holes totaling 1500 m -1800 m are proposed for the South Pond drilling.

Targets for the second drill rig include testing the down plunge and northern extensions of mineralization in the 463 Zone area. This is where MH-22-463 returned 39.60 m @ 12.50 g/t Au including 10.5 m @ 41.97 g/t Au (see December 15, 2022 press release), and where MH-23-519 intersected a 1.4-metre wide zone of visible gold-bearing quartz veining that returned 12.41 g/t Au (from 409.75 m downhole) 56 m down plunge from hole MH-22-463 and which remains open to the south and to depth (see April 13, 2023 press release). The initial drilling will test 20 m - 50 m below MH-23-519 with four to five holes totaling 2,000 m proposed for the 463 Zone target area. Additional drilling in the general footwall environment will be proposed to the current 463 Zone depth of 450 m pending the results of the initial drilling.

Drill Plan Map

Diamond drilling and/or trenching (depending on overburden depth) will investigate other areas on the property testing soil geochemical anomalies in the southwestern and northern portions of the property, generated from winter sampling in proximity to the Valentine Lake Shear Zone which cuts through the entire property. Gold in soil values ranging from less than detection (<5 ppb) up to 912 ppb Au were returned three km southwest of the Eastern Trend where only sparse recon drilling has been completed, and from less than detection (<5 ppb) to 279 ppb Au 1.7 km northeast of the Eastern Trend where no previous drilling has taken place. For reference, the highest historical soil sample value found on the property was 425 ppb Au.

A revised structural interpretation has just been received from Dr. Coller who states, "The splitting out of the veins and shears/faults makes the primary and deformed vein pattern visually much clearer and there is an emerging significance of the vein trends in the footwall to the Eastern trend, which are highly oblique to main shears. These are the 463-type veins and a similar trending vein nearer surface. It was suggested that these veins may be linkages between two shear structures which may be duplicated. Several large areas with no drill testing relatively at shallow depths were identified."

"On a larger scale, the gold mineralization at Moosehead appears to be associated with a NE-trending, regional tectonic contact that lays to the south of the currently outlined vein system. The geological interpretation of this contact is the Valentine Lake structure, a SE-dipping thrust/reverse fault (which could be the structural hanging wall to the south), and a SE-dipping gold vein system. This tectonic structure is somewhat obscure in the magnetics, is not well defined on surface, and the limit of mineralization and actual structural corridor requires further work to be defined."

"It is believed that this type of structure, present at Moosehead, is similar to that seen at Newfound Gold's Queensway property where the veins dip opposite to the main fault. The Newfound Gold model could be a useful structural template for the regional Moosehead system and a guide to regional drill spacing."

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Froude, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company with projects in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The Company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects; the 100% flagship, advanced-stage Moosehead, as well as Crippleback Lake (available for option); and East Alder along the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland, that is targeting Dalradian-type orogenic gold mineralization similar to the Curraghinalt and Cavanacaw deposits in Northern Ireland. The Company also entered into a strategic alliance with Benton Resources Inc. through three, large-scale, joint-venture properties including Grey River, Golden Hope, and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland. Sokoman now controls, independently and through the Benton alliance, over 150,000 hectares (>6,000 claims - 1500 sq. km), making it one of the largest landholders in Newfoundland, in Canada's newest and rapidly-emerging gold districts. The Company also retains a 1% NSR interest in an early-stage antimony/gold project (Startrek) in Newfoundland, optioned to Thunder Gold Corp (formerly White Metal Resources Inc.), and in Labrador, the Company has a 100% interest in the Iron Horse (Fe) project which has Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) potential.

Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

The Company would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for past financial support of the Moosehead Project through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program.

