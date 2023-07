NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / SAP



Implementing Intelligent Asset Management

Changing Business Models for Diversification

Driving Continuous Innovation

Identifying Key Performance Indicators for Sustainable Energy

Realizing the Significance of Sustainable Procurement

The energy sector finds itself at a pivotal moment as the world strives to address the urgent challenges of climate change and achieve a more sustainable future. Reducing carbon emissions and ensuring a secure and affordable energy supply will require transitioning from fossil fuel-based energy systems to net-zero carbon sources. To do this, oil, gas, and energy companies must simultaneously reduce costs from existing operations and invest in new business models to lead the sustainable energy transition.SAP helps oil, gas, and energy companies make this transition, providing them with innovative solutions that can optimize legacy energy sources, integrate low- and no-carbon alternatives, enhance energy network resilience, and unlock growth opportunities through reinvented business models.In a recent webinar, "Sustainable Energy Transition for a Low Carbon Future," hosted by the Oil & Gas Journal, Benjamin Beberness, vice president and global head of Oil, Gas, and Energy at SAP, shared his insights alongside other industry professionals. Together, they shed light on how businesses in the energy sector are taking action to redefine the future of energy and drive the sustainable energy transition ahead.