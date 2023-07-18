PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / Labwire, Inc. (OTC:LBWR), a leading dollar store chain, is thrilled to share its recent accomplishments and outline its exciting future plans. Labwire invites stakeholders and investors to join them on their remarkable journey.

Strategic Acquisition of Cessil ("Super 99 Center")

Labwire has successfully completed the strategic acquisition of Cessil, also known as Super 99 Center, an independent dollar store operator chain located in Phoenix. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Labwire, as it establishes a robust presence in the Phoenix market and lays the foundation for nationwide expansion. Labwire is actively identifying potential acquisition targets that align with its growth strategy, offering substantial value creation opportunities.

SEC Qualification of Regulation A+ Offering

We are delighted to announce that Labwire's Regulation A+ offering has been qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This qualification underscores Labwire's commitment to raising capital effectively and efficiently. Labwire streamlines the investment process for all interested parties by accepting investments from both accredited and non-accredited investors, eliminating the need for securities registration. The issuance of common stock will be conducted through an offering statement on Form 1-A (File No. 024-12230 ).

Short-Term and Long-Term Expansion Plans

In the short term, Labwire aims to capitalize on opportunities by acquiring independently owned dollar stores as it successfully raises capital. This proactive approach ensures that Labwire can seize favorable opportunities and accelerate its growth trajectory. The company has already identified potential acquisition targets that align with its expansion plans and offer strong synergies, presenting promising avenues for future growth and value generation. All acquired stores will operate under the Super 99 Center trademark, registered with the state of Arizona.

Engaging with Potential Investors

Labwire is actively engaged in discussions with potential investors who share its vision and demonstrate a deep interest in partnering with the company. These investors recognize the immense potential of the dollar store industry and the opportunities it presents. Labwire's unique value proposition, combined with its strategic acquisition plans, has garnered strong interest from individuals and institutions alike. The company welcomes conversations with potential investors who align with its mission and share a passion for building Labwire into one of the largest dollar store chains in the market.

Release of Q2 Financials and Growth Prospects

Labwire is pleased to announce that its Q2 financials will be released within the next couple of weeks. These financial statements will highlight Labwire's commitment to operational efficiency, showcasing a significant reduction in operating expenses. Furthermore, they will emphasize steady revenue growth, reflecting the resilience and stability of the dollar store industry. With a favorable shift in consumer demand, the dollar store industry has consistently delivered robust operational performance, positioning Labwire for continued success. The Q2 financials will be available on the company's disclosure page at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LBWR/disclosure .

In conclusion, Labwire's recent achievements and strategic plans demonstrate the company's dedication to becoming a prominent player in the dollar store industry. The acquisition of Cessil establishes a strong foundation for expansion, and the qualification of the Regulation A+ offering enables Labwire to raise capital more effectively. The company actively seeks potential acquisition targets and engages in discussions with investors who share its vision. The upcoming Q2 financials will underscore Labwire's operational efficiency and revenue growth, solidifying its position as an attractive investment opportunity.

Contact:

Shin Hwang, President & CEO

+1(928) 719-7747

[email protected]

Labwire, Inc.

Labwire (OTC:LBWR) is an early-stage specialty retailer committed to revolutionizing the discount retail industry through innovation and cutting-edge technology. With a strong focus on rebranding, financing, and operational efficiencies, Labwire is poised to redefine the retail landscape. Labwire's flagship brand, Super 99 Centers, offers customers an exceptional shopping experience with a wide range of high- quality products at unbeatable prices. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.labwire.co .

